Liveupdated1670560757

Strep A news – live: Emergency department flooding with children as death toll climbs to 15

About one-third of patients wait more than four hours to be seen

Namita Singh
Friday 09 December 2022 04:39
Emergency departments in NHS is observing a jump in young patients, as the death toll from invasive Strep A illness rose to 15.

The infection has hit the NHS during its busiest period time, with pharmacies struggling with localised shortages of antibiotics – leaving parents struggling to find medicine for their sick children.

NHS trust directors and doctors have warned of accidents and emergencies (A&Es) overflowing with children attending with winter viruses such as flu, RSV and now Strep A.

Group A strep bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to deadly diseases.

It comes as NHS England has sent a warning to healthcare leaders over the increased demand driven by Strep A concerns on Thursday with A&Es observing record delays as one-third of patients waited more than four hours to be seen, while NHS 111 services saw a spike in calls last weekend.

Experts have warned the NHS is “bursting at the seems” with staff demoralised at the standards of care.

Patients across England have faced record A&E delays as NHS performance against emergency targets slumps to a new low, new data shows.

1670560757

A&E ' overflowing' with children hit by winter viruses as Strep A deaths climb to 15

Strep A has now been linked to the deaths of at least 15 children in the UK as A&E doctors warn emergency departments have seen a doubling in young patients in emergency departments over the last week.

Read the details in this report from our health correspondent Rebecca Thomas:

1670558797

Welcome to The Independent’s health blog for Friday 9 December 2022, where we provide the latest on Strep A outbreak across UK.

Namita Singh9 December 2022 04:06

