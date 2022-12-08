Strep A - live: Scarlet fever cases rise tenfold amid fears of GPs antibiotics shortage
Nine children are confirmed to have died from Strep A in recent weeks
Cases of scarlet fever have soared tenfold this year, official figures show amid an increase in Strep A infections.
Most recent data published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows there had been around 23,000 incidents of the infection this year up until last week, compared to just 2,323 during the same period in 2021.
Scarlet fever is caused by the bacteria called group A streptococcus. Though usually a mild illness, it is highly infectious.
It comes after the health secretary insisted there was no issue with the supply of antibiotics used to treat Strep A from manufacturers – though he conceded some GPs may face shortages while stock is moved around.
Steve Barclay told Sky News: “Sometimes, GPs can have particular surges if they’ve got a lot of demand in an area, and that’s quite routine, we can move the stock around our depots.
“As of last night when we checked (with suppliers), they said they could reassure us that they’ve got good stock and were moving that around to meet demand.”
Can adults get Strep A?
Yes, adults can get Strep A. Scarlet fever is more common in children, but those at increased risk for scarlet fever include parents of school-aged children and those who are often in contact with children.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that those exposed to group settings such as schools and care homes are also at increased risk.
The NHS also notes that those at risk of iGAS include people who:
- Are in close contact with someone who has the disease
- Are over the age of 65
- Have diabetes, heart disease or cancer
- Have recently had chickenpox
- Have HIV
- Use some steroids or other intravenous drugs.
Strep A infections are increasing amongst children - but can adults contract it too?
What to do if you think your child has Strep A
The UKHSA advises contacting NHS 111 or your GP if you suspect your child has scarlet fever, because early treatment of the illness with antibiotics is important in reducing the risk of complications such as pneumonia or a bloodstream infection.
If your child has scarlet fever, keep them at home until at least 24 hours after the start of antibiotic treatment to avoid spreading the infection to others.
In most cases, scarlet fever will resolve itself without medical intervention, but children can occasionally develop a bacterial infection on top of the virus which can make them more unwell.
Joanna Whitehead has more:
What to do if you think your child has Strep A
Strep A: ‘Patchy’ penicillin supply as demand for antibiotics rises
Pharmacists have said they are struggling to get penicillin, a first line drug used to treat Strep A, saying supply has been “patchy”.
At least nine children have died across the UK in recent weeks after contracting the bacterial infection, which usually only causes mild illness but can, in rare cases, develop into an invasive disease can prove fatal.
Pharmacists have reported issues getting liquid penicillin, with two different industry bodies raising concerns over the drug’s supply.
Strep A: ‘Patchy’ penicillin supply as demand for antibiotics rises
Scarlet fever cases rise tenfold as parents struggle to find Strep A antibiotics
Scarlet fever cases have surged by tenfold in a year, official data shows, as pharmacists grapple with a shortage of antibiotics during a Strep A outbreak.
Strep A bacteria usually only causes mild illness, including scarlet fever and strep throat, which is treated with antibiotics. But in rare cases, it can progress into a potentially life-threatening disease if it gets into the bloodstream.
Infections are higher than normal for this time of year, and at least nine children have died after contracting the bacteria in recent weeks.
Pharmacists say they are struggling to get their hands on antibiotics to treat Strep A infections – despite the government insisting there is no shortage.
“We are worried because we are having to turn patients away,” Dr Leyla Hannbeck, the head of the Association of Multiple Pharmacies (AIMP), told The Independent.
Scarlet fever cases rise tenfold as parents struggle to find Strep A antibiotics
Strep A concerns create ‘carnage’ and ‘eyewatering demand’ for the NHS
NHS 111, primary care and A&E services have suffered “carnage” following the recent outbreak in Strep A cases.
Senior staff working across services in the NHS have warned that news about the outbreak of Strep A has pushed more parents to use services during a time when demand is already at record levels.
Leading epidemiologists speaking with The Independent have warned that the outbreak, which has killed at least nine children, could only be the beginning, with peaks usually expected closer to spring.
Strep A concerns create ‘carnage’ and ‘eyewatering demand’ for the NHS
Can I get a swab test for Strep A? Online retailers selling out as infections rise across UK
In certain countries, rapid Strep A tests are used to spot the bacterial infection.
The tests commonly used in the United States are not too dissimilar in design to the lateral flow tests used to quickly diagnose Covid-19. Throat swabs taken by a medical practitioner and results become apparent within 15 minutes.
If positive, an infected patient can start a course of antibiotics immediately, If negative, but the medical professional still has cause to suspect Strep A, the swab is sent to a lab for more thorough investigation.
Swab tests for Strep A selling out as bacterial infections rise across the UK
How to avoid Strep A and is it contagious?
The UKHSA says GAS is spread by close contact with an infected person and can be passed on through coughs and sneezes or from a wound.
Some people can have the bacteria present in their body without feeling unwell or showing any symptoms of infections and while they can pass it on, the risk of spread is much greater when a person is unwell.
Speaking to Sky News, Dr Colin Brown, deputy director of the UKHSA, suggested that a lack of mixing due to the Covid pandemic, with changes to mixing and susceptibility in children, were probably “bringing forward the normal scarlet fever season” from spring to this side of Christmas.
To slow the spread of infection and best protect children, the UKSHA advises maintaining good hand and respiratory hygiene.
More here:
How to avoid Strep A and is it contagious?
Strep A outbreak: Everything we know as nine children die of bacterial infection
Seven children have now died from a bacterial infection after outbreaks at a number of schools.
A primary school pup from Belfast is the latest victim of Strep A, becoming the ninth child to have also passed away from the bacterial infection in recent weeks.
Health authorities are now investigating the recent increase in Strep A cases.
Here’s everything we know:
All we know about Strep A outbreak as nine children die of bacterial infection
“As a parent, Strep A is all I can think about"
“To say I’m worried would be an understatement: not least when both of my children have reported sore throats and aching tummies in the last couple of days; and the symptoms of scarlet fever include sore throat, headache, fever, nausea and vomiting.
“These symptoms are common, and also consistent with the winter bugs that parents know to expect, year on year.”
As a parent, Strep A is all I can think about, writes Victoria Richards:
Opinion: As a parent, Strep A is all I can think about
Deliciously Ella’s Strep A scare after she spent night in A&E with her daughter
The woman behind the Deliciously Ella food blog and brand has revealed she spent the night in A&E with her daughter after a Strep A scare.
Ella Mills posted a photo on her Instagram story of her daughter’s legs, which appeared to have been taken while waiting to be seen by a doctor.
“A night in A&E with my gal,” she wrote. “And the absolute angels that are NHS doctors and nurses”, the caption read.
“Seven hours there and they were consistently kind, patient and helpful, despite being extraordinarily busy. She had some strep signs and a rash, but home now ok antibiotics.”
More here:
Deliciously Ella’s Strep A scare after she spent night in A&E with her daughter
