NHS England has sent a warning to healthcare leaders over the increased demand driven by Strep A concerns on Thursday.

It comes as experts have warned the NHS is “bursting at the seems” with staff demoralised at the standards of care.

Patients across England have faced record A&E delays as NHS performance against emergency targets slumps to a new low, new data shows.

Chris Hopson, who is chief strategy officer at NHS England, said the NHS is under “significant pressure”.

He said there “are so many instances that we have at the moment where, despite best efforts at the frontline, NHS staff aren’t able to provide the quality of care they would want see, but there is a clear plan to address that.”

It comes as health authorities last night confirmed the death of a four-year-old with Strep A from Ireland just hours after news broke that two children were admitted to hospital following a scarlet fever outbreak at a primary school in Wales.