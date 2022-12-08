Strep A – live: NHS warns healthcare leaders of increased demand as infections spread
Nine children in UK are confirmed to have died from Strep A in recent weeks
NHS England has sent a warning to healthcare leaders over the increased demand driven by Strep A concerns on Thursday.
It comes as experts have warned the NHS is “bursting at the seems” with staff demoralised at the standards of care.
Patients across England have faced record A&E delays as NHS performance against emergency targets slumps to a new low, new data shows.
Chris Hopson, who is chief strategy officer at NHS England, said the NHS is under “significant pressure”.
He said there “are so many instances that we have at the moment where, despite best efforts at the frontline, NHS staff aren’t able to provide the quality of care they would want see, but there is a clear plan to address that.”
It comes as health authorities last night confirmed the death of a four-year-old with Strep A from Ireland just hours after news broke that two children were admitted to hospital following a scarlet fever outbreak at a primary school in Wales.
Strep A cases in your area as hundreds of infections reported across UK
Parents have been warned to be on the lookout for symptoms after a rise in infections caused by the Strep A bacteria.
At least nine children have died with an invasive form of the bacteria in recent weeks, while cases of scarlet fever, which is caused by Strep A infection, have skyrocketed.
Concern has been raised as cases are higher than usual for the time of year.
Infections have been found across the country, with large concentrations of Strep A in southeast England, along with the northeast and northwest.
Strep A cases in your area as hundreds of infections reported across UK
Infections have been found around the country, as authorities warn parents to be vigilant
East London school sets up Penicillin administering slot for children diagnosed with Strep A and/or Scarlet Fever
An East London school has set up a Penicillin administering time to meet the increasing demand for student who need medication following Strep A and/ or Scarlet Fever diagnosis.
The pupils have usually been prescriped a 10-day Penicillin course and have already completed a minimum of 24 hours of the prescribed medicine before returning to school.
In an email sent to parents, the school asked them to manage their children’s meal timings to ensure the Penicllin could be administered between 2 and 2.30pm.
Parents were told they could come in to the school to give their children Penicillin if the timings do not work out.
One in seven ambulance patients in England waiting more than an hour for A&E
Around one in seven ambulance patients in England are still waiting more than an hour to be handed to A&E teams at hospitals, with nearly one in three waiting at least 30 minutes.
The numbers are higher than at any point last winter.
Health experts said the delays show the NHS is facing “the toughest pressures since modern records began” and is struggling to create space for new arrivals.
A total of 23,894 handover delays of half an hour or longer were recorded across all hospitals trusts last week, according to NHS England.
This was 31% of all arrivals by ambulance, the same level as the previous week.
The proportion stood at 23% at the beginning of December 2021 and 11% at the start of December 2020.
Some 11,296 patients, 15% of the total, waited more than an hour to be handed over last week.
This was also unchanged on the previous week, but up from 10% a year ago and just 3% in December 2020.
NHS trusts in England have a target of 95% of all ambulance handovers to be completed with 30 minutes, with 100% to be completed within 60 minutes.
Danielle Jefferies, of health charity The King’s Fund, said the figures show “an NHS bursting at the seams” as it attempts to meet sharply rising demand while keeping patients safe.
She continued: “Improving ambulance delays has been a government priority for some time, but today’s numbers show that one in seven ambulances are delayed by more than an hour as they wait for stretched A&E teams to assess patients.
“Problems at the hospital front door are indicative of issues at the back door. People are being stranded in hospital because of a long-term lack of investment in social care and NHS community services.
“It is easy to become numb to dire NHS performance figures, but the health service really is facing the toughest pressures since modern records began.”
NHS England says increased demand 'placing pressure on 111, primary care and emergency services’
Our health correspondent Rebecca Thomas tweeted: “NHS England tells healthcare leaders: ‘This increased demand is placing pressure across 111, primary care and emergency services. Please, therefore, consider steps to boost in-person assessment capacity’.”
Deliciously Ella’s Strep A scare after she spent night in A&E with her daughter
The woman behind the Deliciously Ella food blog and brand has revealed she spent the night in A&E with her daughter after a Strep A scare.
Ella Mills posted a photo on her Instagram story of her daughter’s legs, which appeared to have been taken while waiting to be seen by a doctor.
“A night in A&E with my gal,” she wrote. “And the absolute angels that are NHS doctors and nurses”, the caption read.
“Seven hours there and they were consistently kind, patient and helpful, despite being extraordinarily busy. She had some strep signs and a rash, but home now ok antibiotics.”
Deliciously Ella’s Strep A scare after she spent night in A&E with her daughter
Ella and her husband Matthew have two young daughters, Skye (3) and May (2)
Over 13,000 ‘fit to leave’ patients still in hospital beds, data reveals
More than 13,000 people are stuck in hospital beds despite being fit to leave, according to new NHS data, which shows that some regions are discharging just 28% of patients.
An average of 13,358 people in England were occupying beds last week but were fit to be discharged, according to NHS England figures.
This is broadly unchanged on the previous week’s average of 13,364, but is up more than a quarter (27%) on the number in the first week of December 2021.
There are sharp regional differences across the country, with half of patients in London and eastern England discharged last week when they were ready, compared with only 28% in north-west England and 35% in south-west England.
The figure for south-east England was 39%, with 43% for north-east England/Yorkshire and 44% for the Midlands.
Chris Hopson, chief strategy officer at NHS England, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday morning that some of the issues around discharge are to do with the NHS, such as providing rehabilitation services.
But he said “fundamentally” the pressures on social care are driving the lack of discharges.
He said: “We would like to reduce it to significantly lower numbers. We’re looking at the numbers that we had before we went into the pandemic - (they) were in the sort of eight, nine, 10 thousands - we would like to do better than that.”
NHS under ‘significant pressure’- continued
Asked if this time next year the data would show that things had improved, Chris Hopson, chief strategy officer, said the NHS was dealing with record demand, had 13,000 medically fit patients “who we would like to discharge from hospital but we can’t” and there was not enough capacity, with solutions including extra beds and virtual wards.
He added: “We know we’ve got workforce issues which is why that long-term plan for workforce is so important and why we were so pleased the Government announced that they were committed to that in the autumn statement, but also we’ve got to carry on dealing with Covid.
“We’ve had four different waves. This year, we’re potentially heading into a fifth, so it’s a very difficult combination of factors but... you can absolutely see how hard the NHS is working, every single member of staff, all of the 1.3 million staff, working to ensure that we provide the best possible care, but it is very pressurised.”
Asked if there is almost a permanent state of crisis in the NHS, he replied: “Well, you can’t call it a crisis if there (is) a plan... we’ve got a clear plan, and I’ve set out what the plan is.”
He said he had been “very clear about what it is that we need to do”, adding: “The whole point of having the plan and the whole point of NHS staff working so hard is that we are looking to improve performance, so yes, I’m sitting here saying to you that absolutely I hope that in a year’s time, everybody in the NHS hopes that in a year’s time, we will be in a better position than we currently are.”
Of the 13,000 medically fit patients stuck in hospital beds, Mr Hopson said “we’re looking at the numbers that we had before we went into the pandemic, (they) were in the sort of eight, nine, 10 thousands - we would like to do better than that.”
Asked about staff going on strike, Mr Hopson said there was an independent process regarding pay levels for NHS workers.
When he was at NHS Providers, Mr Hopson spoke of the NHS working beyond full stretch, a recruitment crisis and low pay being a problem.
Asked if he saw it differently in his new role, he said that he had been very clear for the last decade “that having the right levels of pay is fundamental to attracting and retaining the staff that we need.
“But the formal position that we have in the NHS is it’s the Government that sets that level of pay.”
NHS under ‘significant pressure’ but has plan to cope
There is a plan to deal with the “significant pressure” the NHS is under, its chief strategy officer has said, although he appeared to disagree the service was in crisis.
Chris Hopson, who is chief strategy officer at NHS England and former chief executive of NHS Providers, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that staff were working hard to deliver care.
He said there “are so many instances that we have at the moment where, despite best efforts at the frontline, NHS staff aren’t able to provide the quality of care they would want see, but there is a clear plan to address that.”
He added: “As we come out of the peak of the Covid pandemic, just like every other advanced western health system, the NHS is under significant pressure, but we do have a very clear three-point plan.
“The first is we know we need to recover and stabilise our core services like accident and emergency, ambulances, recover those planned care waiting lists.
“Then as we recover, we need to get back to delivering the key ambitions we put out in the long-term plan to improve health outcomes long term.
“And third, we know we need to transform the NHS for the future. So there is a clear plan but, yes, we are under very significant pressure.”
Record delays in A&E as NHS warned over Strep A pressures
Patients across England have faced record A&E delays as NHS performance against emergency targets slumps to a new low, new data shows.
The number of patients seen within four hours in A&E dropped to 68.9 percent in November, the lowest since records began.
Meanwhile, the number of people waiting for NHS care hit a new high of 7.2 million in October, up from 7.1 million the previous month.
The figures come as NHS England sent a warning to healthcare leaders over the increased demand driven by Strep A concerns on Thursday.
Our health correspondent Rebecca Thomas reports on this breaking news story:
Record delays in A&E as NHS warned over Strep A pressures
Patients across England have faced record A&E delays as NHS performance against emergency targets slumps to a new low, new data shows.
Yousaf stresses there is no shortage of supply of antibiotics
The Scottish health secretary has reassured parents that there is “no shortage of supply” of the antibiotics needed to treat Strep A.
Humza Yousaf was also clear that the number of cases of the infection being seen in Scotland is “not unusual”.
Across the UK at least nine children have died from complications caused by the Strep A infection - although no fatalities have been reported in Scotland.
Public Health Scotland (PHS) has stressed that, while Group A Streptococcal (GAS) infections, including scarlet fever, are common, the more serious Invasive Group A Streptococcal (IGAS) infections - when bacteria get into the bloodstream - are rare.
A total of 13 IGAS cases involving children under the age of 10 were reported to PHS between the start of October and December 5.
Meanwhile, Mr Yousaf said that, although the number of GAS cases is expected to rise, parents should contact their GP if their child becomes unwell and they will get “the treatment that’s required”.
The health secretary, speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme, said: “There have been 1,195 Group A Strep infections since the beginning of October - that’s the PHS figure in Scotland. - but that’s not unusual.
“We do expect an increase in the coming weeks, but it’s really important to say that the vast bulk of those 1,195 cases will present as mild illness that can be treated, so we want to just get the balance right between absolutely telling parents the signs and symptoms to look out for and also just say there’s no need to panic if your child is unwell, signs and symptoms, phone your GP and you’ll get the treatment that’s required.”
Asked whether he is concerned about running out of antibiotics he said: “No, there’s no shortage of supply.
“I’ve spoken to the Chief Pharmaceutical Officer and had guarantees around the stock and supply, so we’ll keep a close eye on it but there’s no supply issues on antibiotics.”
UK health secretary Steve Barclay also insisted on Wednesday that the level of supply of the necessary antibiotics is “not a concern at the moment”.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies