The parents of a boy who died after contracting Strep A have warned others of the symptoms of the infection that killed their son.

Muhammad Ibrahim Ali died of the bug while in an ambulance heading to the hospital in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on 14 November.

His mother Shabana Kousar, told Sky News her four-year-old son had a red rash across his back and was given antibiotics.

The boy’s condition improved but his symptoms remained and he was given Calpol before he developed stomach pains and was rushed to hospital.

A post-mortem result showed he had Strep A in his blood.

She told the broadcaster: “I believe parents should be made aware of the symptoms and act on it if their child is experiencing something similar”.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said there had been a rise in a rare invasive Group A strep this year, particularly in children under 10, with five deaths of under-10s in England since September. A separate case has been reported in Wales, taking the known UK total to six.

Earlier this week the four-year-old’s headteacher at Oakridge School, Buckinghamshire, paid tribute to Ibrahim.

Muhammad Ibrahim Ali died of Strep A (Just Giving)

“Ibrahim was a friendly boy who loved coming to Oakridge School. He had lots of energy and was always active. He particularly loved being outdoors in Forest School,” Mr Cook said.

“Ibrahim was kind and loved to help his friends. He was constantly smiling. We are one big family at Oakridge and will miss him terribly.

“Everyone has been supporting each other as a result of this tragedy. We have been touched by the response from the Oakridge School Community who have shared their condolences and laid flowers.

“They have also raised over £4,000 for charity and for a memorial at the school, so that Ibrahim will always have a place here.

“The children have had some lovely thoughts about how we can remember and celebrate Ibrahim‘s time here at Oakridge. We will miss him dearly.”

Mr Cook added: “The school has been working closely with the Health Security Agency, who have done a thorough risk assessment of the school and we have been following their advice in order to keep everyone safe.

“We have informed parents and been told by medical professionals that the most common infections caused by Group A streptococcus are mild and anything more serious, whilst devastating, is extremely rare.

“We are advising parents to monitor their children for symptoms and to go to the GP if worried. We have deep cleaned the classrooms.”

The school has launched a crowdfunding page to create a memorial for Ibrahim at the site -https://http://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/MuhammadIbrahimAli?utm_term=e584QD9gK.

