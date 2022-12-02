Strep A outbreak – latest: Fourth child dies from bacterial infection as cases rise
A pupil from St John’s School in Ealing, west London, died
A fourth primary school aged child has died after contracting Strep A infection, health officials have confirmed.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said today that a pupil from St John’s School in Ealing, west London, had died from the bacterial infection, while the parents of a four-year-old boy from Buckinghamshire said he had died from Strep A.
It comes after a pupil from Victoria primary school in Penarth, four miles south of Cardiff, also died. Last week, a six-year-old died after an outbreak of the same infection at a school in Surrey.
Health officials are understood to have seen a slight rise in cases of Strep A, which can cause scarlet fever, though deaths and serious complications from the infection are rare.
Dr Yimmy Chow, health protection consultant at the UKHSA, said of the Ealing case: “We are extremely saddened to hear about the death of a child at St John’s Primary School, and our thoughts are with their family, friends and the school community.
“Working with Ealing Council public health team, we have provided precautionary advice to the school community to help prevent further cases and we continue to monitor the situation closely.”
A community has been left in “shock” after a six-year-old child died in a Strep A outbreak at a primary school.
The pupil, who was in Year One at the Surrey school, has not yet been named.
Both Ashford Church of England School and the local council expressed their sadness at the death.
Zoe Tidman has the story:
Multiple cases of a bacterial infection that killed a six-year-old child have been found at a neighbouring school.
Two children at Echelford Primary School in Surrey are reported to have Strep A infections, while one other is believed to have developed scarlet fever.
The news comes a week after the unnamed girl from Ashford Church of England Primary School died from a Strep A infection that developed into invasive disease.
Zoe Tidman reports:
What is Strep A and what are the symptoms?
Four school children have died of a bacterial infection after cases in England and Wales in the last three weeks.
The pupils caught the rare invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.
Bacteria called group A Streptococcus can cause scarlet fever - these bacteria are also the cause of strep throat.
Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.
Andy Gregory has more:
‘It all happened so suddenly,’ say parents of child who died with Strep A
The parents of a primary school pupil who died after contracting Strep A in Penarth, Wales have paid tribute to their daughter.
Hanna Roap, aged seven, died 24 hours after becoming ill with the infection.
Mum Salah and dad Abul, both 37, said: “As most of you will be wondering what the cause of death was and to prevent misinformation, Hanna passed away as a result of contracting Strep A.
“It all happened suddenly,” they told local media.
UKHSA official urges people displaying severe Strep A symptoms to seek medical attention ‘immediately'
The UK Health Security Agency has urged anyone displaying severe symptoms of Strep A to call the NHS and seek medical help “immediately.”
Reacting to news of the death of a fourth primary school pupil infected with the disease, Dr Yimmy Chow, health protection consultant at the UKHSA, said: “Group A streptococcal infections usually result in mild illness, and information has been shared with parents and staff about the signs and symptoms.
“These include a sore throat, fever and minor skin infections and can be treated with a full course of antibiotics from the GP.
“In rare incidences, it can be a severe illness and anyone with high fever, severe muscle aches, pain in one area of the body and unexplained vomiting or diarrhoea should call NHS 111 and seek medical help immediately.”
What is Strep A?
Group A strep bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to deadly diseases.
Scarlet fever is caused by Strep A and mostly affects young children but is easily treated with antibiotics.
According to the NHS website, the first signs of scarlet fever can be flu-like symptoms, including a high temperature, a sore throat and swollen neck glands.
A rash appears 12 to 48 hours later which starts on the chest and stomach, then spreads.
A white coating also appears on the tongue which peels, leaving the tongue red, swollen and covered in little bumps (often called “strawberry tongue”).
Fourth child dies from Strep A bacterial infection as family of second victim ‘heartbroken’
Four primary school-aged children have died after contracting the Strep A bacterial infection.
On Friday, it was confirmed that a child from St John’s School in Ealing, West London had passed away, the day after a death was reported in Penarth, Wales.
My colleague Matt Mathers reports:
Fourth child dies from bacterial infection as family of second victim ‘heartbroken’
Strep A is a common infection that causes a sore throat but in exteme cases invasive Group A Strep (iGAS), which can be fatal
