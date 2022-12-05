✕ Close What is Strep A and what are the symptoms?

Schools have written to parents urging them to be vigilant as cases of a potentially deadly bacterial infection rise.

Seven children have died from Strep A in recent weeks, and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed there has been an increase in the number of infections.

Group A strep bacteria can cause many different illnesses, including the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.

While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria causes a life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.

A 12 year-old boy in Lewisham, south London, is the latest child to have lost their life to Strep A, it emerged on Friday.

According to UKHSA data, there have been 2.3 cases of invasive disease per 100,000 children aged one to four this year in England, compared with an average of 0.5 in the pre-pandemic seasons (2017 to 2019).

There have also been 1.1 cases per 100,000 children aged five to nine compared with the pre-pandemic average of 0.3.