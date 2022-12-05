Strep A – live: Schools write to parents with warning as seventh child dies from infection
Parents urged to look out for symptoms of bacterial infection after UK Health Security Agency issued ‘urgent public health message’
Schools have written to parents urging them to be vigilant as cases of a potentially deadly bacterial infection rise.
Seven children have died from Strep A in recent weeks, and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed there has been an increase in the number of infections.
Group A strep bacteria can cause many different illnesses, including the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.
While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria causes a life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.
A 12 year-old boy in Lewisham, south London, is the latest child to have lost their life to Strep A, it emerged on Friday.
According to UKHSA data, there have been 2.3 cases of invasive disease per 100,000 children aged one to four this year in England, compared with an average of 0.5 in the pre-pandemic seasons (2017 to 2019).
There have also been 1.1 cases per 100,000 children aged five to nine compared with the pre-pandemic average of 0.3.
Plea from parents of 4 year-old who died of Strep A
The parents of a boy who died after contracting Strep A have warned others of the symptoms of the infection that killed their son.
Muhammad Ibrahim Ali died of the bug while in an ambulance heading to the hospital in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on 14 November.
His mother Shabana Kousar, told Sky News her four-year-old son had a red rash across his back and was given antibiotics.
The boy’s condition improved but his symptoms remained and he was given Calpol before he developed stomach pains and was rushed to hospital.
A post-mortem examination showed he had Strep A in his blood.
Call 111 if symptoms get worse
Health officials are urging parents to contact NHS 111 or their GP if their child is getting worse, is feeding or eating much less than normal, has had a dry nappy for 12 hours or more or shows other signs of dehydration.
They should also seek help if their baby is under three months and has a temperature of 38C, or is older than three months with a temperature of 39C or higher.
A very tired or irritable child is also a red flag.
If their child is having difficulty breathing (by making grunting noises or sucking their stomach in under their ribs) or pauses in breathing, has blue skin, tongue or lips, or is floppy and unresponsive, parents should call 999 or go to A&E.
Parents told to look out for symptoms of Scarlet Fever
Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.
According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year.
There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.
The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory and skin infections, such as Strep throat and impetigo.
On rare occasions, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause an illness called invasive Group A Strep (iGAS). While still uncommon, there has been an increase in invasive Strep A cases this year, particularly in children under 10.
The warning comes after a seventh child died after contracting a Strep A infection.
The UKHSA says investigations are under way following the increase in cases, though there is no evidence that a new strain is circulating.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies