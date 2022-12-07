Scarlet fever cases in your area as cases surge

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The number of scarlet fever cases has increased by 14 per cent in a week - and tenfold in a year, new figures show.

There were 1,131 cases of scarlet fever - which is caused by the Strep A bacteria - last week compared to 991 the week before.

This brought the total this year to 23,000 - up from just 2,300 during the same period last year.

Scarlet fever is usually a mild illness that is treated with antibiotics but is also highly infectious. Symptoms include a sore throat, headache, and fever, along with a fine, pinkish or red body rash with a sandpapery feel.

Health authorities say it is important to treat it early to reduce the risk of complications such as pneumonia or a bloodstream infection.

At least nine children have died in recent weeks after being infected with the Strep A bacteria - which can progress into a potentially life-threatening disease in rare cases when the bacteria enters the bloodstream.

Among them are seven-year-old Hanna Roap from Wales, four-year-old Muhammad Ibrahim Ali from Buckinghamshire and Belfast primary school pupil Stella-Lily McCorkindale.

Stella-Lily McCorkindale has also died after an infection (Go Fund Me)

Muhammad Ibrahim Ali and Hanna Roap have both died after being infected with Strep A (Family handout)

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) said last week that cases of invasive Group Strep A disease (iGAS) and scarlet fever were both higher than expected for this time of year.

There were 1,131 cases scarlet fever cases reported last week - compared to 991, 950 and 725 in the weeks before.

From July until last week, the number of infections was 11,089 - up from 1,338 the year before. But some areas of the country are more affected than others.

The UKHSA data shows for last week shows the South West region is faring the best on case numbers, with the North West and South East recording the highest number of infections.

The North West had around 16 per cent of all cases at 182. On the opposite end of the country, the South East had 185 infections.

The East of England and London both had around 13 per cent of cases at 150 and 156 respectively, while the East Midlands had around 10 per cent of all scarlet fever infections last week, with 122.

The Yorkshire and the Humber area had 66 cases and the West Midlands had 69.

There are far fewer infections in the South West, with just three scarlet fever cases reported last week.

Last week, Dr Colin Brown from the UKHSA said: “We are seeing a higher number of cases of Group A strep this year than usual. The bacteria usually causes a mild infection producing sore throats or scarlet fever that can be easily treated with antibiotics.

“In very rare circumstances, this bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness – called invasive Group A strep (iGAS).

“This is still uncommon; however, it is important that parents are on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor as quickly as possible so that their child can be treated and we can stop the infection becoming serious.”

He added: “Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection.”

Parents have been urged to contact 111 or their GP if:

a child is getting worse

a child is feeding or eating much less than normal

a child has had a dry nappy for 12 hours or more or is showing other signs of dehydration

a baby under three months has a temperature of 38C, or if older than three months, a temperature of 39C or higher

their baby feels hot when touching their back or chest, or feels sweaty

a child is very tired or irritable

UKHSA tells parents to call 999 if: