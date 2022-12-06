Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Seven children have now died from a bacterial infection after outbreaks at a number of schools.

A primary school pup from Belfast is the latest victim of Strep A, becoming the ninth child to have also passed away from the bacterial infection in recent weeks.

Health authorities are now investigating the recent increase in Strep A cases.

Parents have been urged to be vigilant and stay on the look out for potential symptoms.

Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

But what do we know about the outbreak so far?

What is Strep A?

The bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to deadly diseases. They include the skin infection impetigo and strep throat, as well as scarlet fever.

Strep A can also, in rare cases, cause the life-threatening invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS).

Most people who come into contact with Strep A bacteria, however, remain well and symptom-free.

Muhammad Ibrahim Ali was just four years-old when he passed away in November (Just Giving)

When did the recent outbreak start?

Health authorities say there has been an increase in both scarlet fever and iGAS this year.

The increase is most likely related to high amounts of circulating bacteria and social mixing, they say.

There were five recorded deaths among children under 10 within a week of being diagnosed with iGAS in England this season. During the last high season in 2017-2018, the number was four.

There have been 2.3 cases of iGAS per 100,000 children aged 1 to 4 compared to an average of 0.5 before the Covid pandemic. For older children aged five to nine, the rate has been 1.1 cases per 100,000 compared to a pre-pandemic average of 0.3.

Hanna Roap (R) was seven years old when she contracted the infection (Family handout)

Who are the victims?

The latest child reported to have died is a P2 pupil from belfast, becoming the ninth child to die from the infection. The school cofirmed the “tragic loss” of one of the students in a year group of five to six year olds.

This comes after a 12-year-old from Lewisham, South London became the first secondary pupil to have died from Strep A in the current outreak.

Previous victims include Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, a four-year-old from Buckinghamshire who died in November.

His mother Shabana Kousar said the “sweet and caring” boy had developed a red rash across his back and was initially given antibiotics. She urged other parents to act if they spotted similar symptoms.

Hanna Roap, a seven-year-old from Penarth in Wales, also died after contracting the infection. Her father Hasan said the little girl was ”always smiling” and the family had been left “numb” after her death.

The other victims have not been identified but include one pupil from St John’s School in Ealing, west London and another from Ashford Church of England Primary School.

Four year-old Camila Rose Burns from Bolton, Greater Manchester, has also contracted the infection and is currently on a ventilator in hospital.

The bacterial infection only rarely develops into a fatal condition (AP)

What are health authorities telling parents?

Dr Colin Brown from UKHSA, said: “We are seeing a higher number of cases of Group A strep this year than usual. The bacteria usually causes a mild infection producing sore throats or scarlet fever that can be easily treated with antibiotics.

“In very rare circumstances, this bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness – called invasive Group A strep (iGAS).

“This is still uncommon; however, it is important that parents are on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor as quickly as possible so that their child can be treated and we can stop the infection becoming serious.

“Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection.”