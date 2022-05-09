Covid pandemic led to rise in loneliness around the world, study finds
‘Small but significant’ link between loneliness and social distancing has been found
Loneliness felt during the coronavirus pandemic could have a long-lasting effect on the mental and physical health of people around the world, according to a new study.
Researchers sought to find out whether Covid lockdowns, social distancing, and the widespread switch from working on-site to working from home have led to increased loneliness globally.
Previous studies have found that social isolation does not always lead to loneliness, and others have found weak correlations between the two.
