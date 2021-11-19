One in three think Britain’s handling of Covid damaged its reputation

One in three Britons think the UK’s handling of the Covid crisis has had a negative impact on the country’s international reputation, according to new research.

The study, conducted by Ipsos MORI for the Policy Institute at King's College London, reveals that people are more likely to think the UK’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis has damaged rather than improved the nation’s standing.

Around a third (36 per cent) of respondents said the UK’s handling of the pandemic has had a negative impact on the UK’s reputation around the world, while 21 per cent think it has had a positive impact and 31 per cent who said it made no difference.