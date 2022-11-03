EU referendum has failed to settle Brexit question, says polling guru

Polling evidence over the past year suggests that the 2016 Brexitreferendum has failed to deliver a “permanent settlement” to the Brexit debate, polling guru Sir John Curtice has said.

His comments raise the prospect of continuing division in the UK over Europe, with the possibility that the issue will come to dominate future elections or even spark another referendum.

While the UK’s major political parties – with the exception of the SNP – have put the Brexit issue on the back-burner at least until after the 2024 election, surveys show that the public does not regard the debate as over, Prof Curtice told a briefing at Westminster.