Ex-Brexit supremo Lord Frost considering standing as MP to serve in Truss cabinet
Politician in senior role ‘really should be elected’, says peer who led negotiations with Brussels
Former Brexit negotiator David Frost has revealed he is in talks with Conservative associations about standing to be a Tory MP.
The peer has become a totemic figure on the Tory right since quitting as Boris Johnson’s Europe adviser, and is tipped for a powerful position in government if Liz Truss succeeds in her bid for 10 Downing Street.
He made clear in an interview with The House magazine that he was interested in joining a Truss administration, but indicated he did not think it right for a senior role in cabinet to be held for a protracted period by an unelected figure.
