Rising star Dehenna Davison joins list of Tory MPs standing down amid polling slump
Levelling-up minister Dehenna Davison joined Sir Gary Streeter in becoming the latest Tories to announce their exit plans
Levelling-up minister Dehenna Davison, seen as a rising star in the Tory party, has joined a veteran Conservative in announcing she will stand down at the next election.
Ms Davison, who became Bishop Auckland’s first Conservative MP in 2019, is the latest in a steady stream of Tories to detail their exit plans amid a polling slump.
The 29-year-old’s announcement came shortly after Sir Gary Streeter said he would not run again in the South West Devon constituency he has comfortably held since its conception in 1997.
