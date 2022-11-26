Jump to content

Rising star Dehenna Davison joins list of Tory MPs standing down amid polling slump

Levelling-up minister Dehenna Davison joined Sir Gary Streeter in becoming the latest Tories to announce their exit plans

Sam Blewett
Friday 25 November 2022 19:05
Levelling-up minister Dehenna Davison, seen as a rising star in the Tory party, has joined a veteran Conservative in announcing she will stand down at the next election.

Ms Davison, who became Bishop Auckland’s first Conservative MP in 2019, is the latest in a steady stream of Tories to detail their exit plans amid a polling slump.

The 29-year-old’s announcement came shortly after Sir Gary Streeter said he would not run again in the South West Devon constituency he has comfortably held since its conception in 1997.

