Inside Politics: Hancock to come out fighting after Cummings’ claims
The health secretary gets to put his side of the story across after the PM’s former adviser accused him of ‘criminal, disgraceful behaviour’, writes Adam Forrest
eady for yet more “truth bombs”? Harry and Oprah will reunite for an Apple TV+ programme this Friday – with the prince vowing to “go deeper” into his own story. The barrage of truth bombs lobbed by Dominic Cummings during his epic, seven-hour session slagging off the government has left everyone at Westminster exhausted. By as we all dust ourselves off from his incendiary accusations – calling Boris Johnson “unfit” and claiming “tens of thousands” died needlessly – Matt Hancock emerges from the rubble with the most serious questions to answer.
Inside the bubble
Policy correspondent Jon Stone on what to look out for today:
