R

eady for yet more “truth bombs”? Harry and Oprah will reunite for an Apple TV+ programme this Friday – with the prince vowing to “go deeper” into his own story. The barrage of truth bombs lobbed by Dominic Cummings during his epic, seven-hour session slagging off the government has left everyone at Westminster exhausted. By as we all dust ourselves off from his incendiary accusations – calling Boris Johnson “unfit” and claiming “tens of thousands” died needlessly – Matt Hancock emerges from the rubble with the most serious questions to answer.

Inside the bubble

Policy correspondent Jon Stone on what to look out for today: