Dominic Raab seeks new staff to run his private office as bullying claims mount
Exclusive: Civil service advertises ‘demanding’ £95k job in office civil servants were ‘too scared to enter’
Dominic Raab is recruiting new staff to run his private office amid claims he was “abrasive and controlling” of previous aides, The Independent has learned.
Opposition MPs said it was unsurprising that there were vacancies to fill working with the deputy prime minister and said it was “outrageous” that allegations against him were effectively being ignored in government.
The search for new staff comes as a top mandarin warned that some officials were too scared to enter Mr Raab’s office and that he was obvious the effect his behaviour had on colleagues despite a talking-to.
