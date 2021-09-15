Legal groups have hit out at the “merry-go-round” of justice secretaries after Dominic Raab became the eighth politician to hold the post in a decade.

The latest change comes amid record court backlogs, which are leaving victims waiting years for justice, and a struggle to increase the prosecution rate in England and Wales from just 7 per cent of all crimes.

Despite the stark figures and other longstanding issues, which include reoffending and the problem of violence inside prisons, the role of justice secretary has been among the most disrupted under the Conservatives.