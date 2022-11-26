Woman with Down’s syndrome loses bid to cut abortion limit on babies with condition
Heidi Crowter brought legal action in the hope of removing part of the Abortion Act she believes to be an ‘instance of inequality’
A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation that allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth.
Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.
Judges ruled last September that the legislation is not unlawful and aims to strike a balance between the rights of the unborn child and of women.
