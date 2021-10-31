A&E generally do not test people who fear drink was spiked, health leader says

A&E departments do not generally test people who fear they have had their drink spiked, a health leader has warned.

Reports of drink spikings have grabbed headlines over the past few weeks due to troubling reports surfacing of women being injected with an unknown substance in nightclubs and bars.

But speaking to The Independent, vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine Adrien Boyle said “fairly uniformly” the NHS does not test for drink spiking, adding: “There is no hard policy on this.”