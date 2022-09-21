Half of school leavers ‘have had no climate crisis education in past year’

Climate education is still lacking in British schools, with just over half of 15 and 16-year-olds in their final academic year saying they were taught about climate change in the past year.

The research from The Royal Meteorological Society in partnership with Ipsos also shows 20 per cent of pupils believe that they either have never been taught about it or cannot recall when they were taught about it.

The new research comes as student campaigners put pressure on the government to include compulsory teaching about climate change and its impacts.