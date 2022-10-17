Jump to content

Hunt, Rees-Mogg, Coffey and Johnson all set to lose seats in Labour election landslide, poll says

Conservatives on course for worst election result since 1906, Opinium research indicates

Thomas Kingsley
Monday 17 October 2022 07:12
Jacob Rees-Mogg says he doesn’t mind being called ‘Tory scum’ by protesters

Jeremy Hunt, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Thérèse Coffey are among 10 cabinet ministers who face losing their seats, according to a poll which found the Conservatives are on course for a general election wipeout.

The poll by Opinium, using the MRP method to estimate constituency-level results, projected a 1997-style landslide for Labour, with the party winning 411 seats.

The research, commisioned by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), indicated the Conservatives would lose 219 seats to end up on 137, with the Liberal Democrats on 39 seats and SNP on 37. It projected a vote share for Labour of 43 per cent, with the Conservatives on 28 per cent, the Lib Dems on 13 per cent, Greens on 7 per cent, and SNP on 4 per cent.

