Energy regulators keen to encourage more people to switch to electric vehicles say they have devised a way for the national grid to accommodate a rising demand for electricity while keeping costs down for both operators and consumers.

The number of electric cars on Britain's roads has ballooned in recent years as technology has improved and warnings over carbon emissions have started to be taken more seriously.

There were barely 10,000 electric and hybrid electric cars licensed in the UK at the start of 2014. By 2020 there were almost 280,000. One year on and there are more than 450,000, leaving the grid scrambling to keep up with demand from charging sites.