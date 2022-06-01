Electric cars ‘could help reduce world hunger by cutting pollution’
Shift from combustion engines would give crops room to breathe, writes Liam James
Electric cars could help reduce world hunger by cutting back pollution levels, according to new research.
Scientists found the earth’s atmosphere would be far more hospitable for crop growth if cars with combustion engines were not filling the air with harmful nitrogen oxides (NOx).
The improved air quality could increase yields of fruits, vegetables and grains so much it would ease the pressure of a growing population on the global food supply, the scientists said in a study published on Wednesday.
