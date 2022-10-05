Electric cars in UK outnumber charging points by 15 to one

Electric cars now outnumber public charging points by at least 15 to one despite more than half a million of them being driven in Britain, new figures have found.

In the last year alone, the ratio of electric cars to charging points has tripled, according to analysis by lease firm Novuna Vehicle Solutions.

Experts estimate that over half of British adults will drive an electric car by 2030, when sales of new petrol and diesel cars will be phased out. The government announced in March that it aims to install 300,000 public charging points by then.