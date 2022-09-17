Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to deliver emergency mini-budget on 23 September
Fiscal event setting out fresh details on energy bills set to happen next Friday
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng‘s delayed mini-Budget, setting out tax-cutting plans as well as more details of help for households and businesses with their energy bills, is finally due to take place on Friday next week.
The so-called “fiscal event” – promised by Liz Truss as part of her plans to tackle soaring inflation – has been held back by the mourning period following the Queen’s death last week.
With parliament scheduled to rise for its conference recess next Thursday, the chancellor has had to secure a one-day extension to the session in order to deliver his statement to MPs on 23 September.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies