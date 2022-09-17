Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng‘s delayed mini-Budget, setting out tax-cutting plans as well as more details of help for households and businesses with their energy bills, is finally due to take place on Friday next week.

The so-called “fiscal event” – promised by Liz Truss as part of her plans to tackle soaring inflation – has been held back by the mourning period following the Queen’s death last week.

With parliament scheduled to rise for its conference recess next Thursday, the chancellor has had to secure a one-day extension to the session in order to deliver his statement to MPs on 23 September.