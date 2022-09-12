The UK faces an even worse energy crisis next winter without a major insulation programme to fix the nation’s leaky homes, Liz Truss’s government has been warned.

Britain remains one of the very worst countries in Europe when it comes to the energy efficiency of its homes, according to a new report by the respect Institute for Government (IfG) think tank.

Ms Truss has pledged to cap average household energy bills at £2,500 for the next two years with her plan for the government to subsidise energy giants’ wholesale costs – expected to cost around £100bn.