UK homes among worst in Europe for energy efficiency, say experts calling for insulation plan

Liz Truss’s government faces ‘even more’ difficult position in winter 2023 without plan to fix leaky homes

Adam Forrest
Sunday 11 September 2022 18:27
<p>Energy bills are set to rise on 1 October</p>

Energy bills are set to rise on 1 October

(PA Wire)

The UK faces an even worse energy crisis next winter without a major insulation programme to fix the nation’s leaky homes, Liz Truss’s government has been warned.

Britain remains one of the very worst countries in Europe when it comes to the energy efficiency of its homes, according to a new report by the respect Institute for Government (IfG) think tank.

Ms Truss has pledged to cap average household energy bills at £2,500 for the next two years with her plan for the government to subsidise energy giants’ wholesale costs – expected to cost around £100bn.

