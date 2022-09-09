Jump to content
Bank of England delays interest rates announcement after Queen’s death

Friday 09 September 2022 12:50
Buckingham Palace: Public react to Queen Elizabeth II's death

A decision on whether to increase interest rates next week has been delayed by the Bank of England as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.

The Bank were due to meet for a Monetary Policy Committee at which it was widely expected they would hike interest rates in a bid to curb soaring inflation.

Officials said the meeting would be held on 22 September, after a period of public mourning.

A Bank statement said:"In light of the period of national mourning now being observed in the United Kingdom, the September 2022 meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee has been postponed for a period of one week”.

Her Majesty passed away on Thursday at her Balmoral resident in Scotland.

Leading tributes from around the world, King Charles III described his mother as “much loved” and a “cherished sovereign”.

The official announcement came at 6.40pm, shortly after senior royals rushed to Balmoral to be at the Queen’s side. Earlier in the day, the House of Commons had been told that she was under medical supervision because doctors were concerned for her health.

More follows...

