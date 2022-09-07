The governor of the Bank of England has said he welcomed the prospect of a “clear way forward” to tackle soaring energy bills from Liz Truss.

The expected announcement from the new prime minister on energy bills would reassure markets, said Andrew Bailey – but warned that recession remained the “most likely outcome” for the UK economy.

Ms Truss is working to finalise a multi-billion package to freeze household and businesses’ gas and electricity bills, with some estimates that it could cost over £100bn.