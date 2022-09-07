Liz Truss – live: New PM branded ‘imbecile’ after cabinet reshuffle as she prepares to face first PMQs
New prime minister creating a ‘cabinet of cronies’, says former special adviser
Liz Truss cabinet reshuffle: Who’s in and who’s out?
The wife of sacked minister Johnny Mercer has branded new prime minister Liz Truss an “imbecile” amid her brutal cabinet reshuffle.
Felicity Cornelius-Mercer said the cabinet system “stinks” and “treats people appallingly” after her husband was removed as veterans’ affairs minister.
Ms Truss began culling supporters of her leadership rival Rishi Sunak not long after entering office on Tuesday as she began appointing a cabinet of close political allies.
She has also controversially given climate change sceptic Jacob Rees-Mogg responsibility for Britain’s energy policy.
The new prime minister made Suella Braverman home secretary, James Cleverly foreign secretary and Therese Coffey deputy prime minister and health secretary, among several other appointments.
One former special adviser to a minister in Boris Johnson’s cabinet told The Independent he feared the new prime minister was creating a “cabinet of cronies”.
The newly-appointed prime minister is set to face Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in her first Prime Minister’s Questions later today on her first full day in power.
Newspaper front pages dominated by Liz Truss taking power
The nation’s papers are wholly led by Liz Truss officially taking the helm at No 10.
The Independent leads with Ms Truss appointing the members of her cabinet, with a former MP telling revealing their fears it was amounting to a “cabinet of cronies”.
“We can ride out the storm” is the headline on The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, Daily Expressand The Timesas Ms Truss made her first speech as prime minister.
Biden stresses on importance of Northern Ireland Protocol in call with Truss
The US president has stressed the importance of reaching an agreement with the EU over post-Brexit legislation on Northern Ireland in his first phone call with the new prime minister.
The transatlantic relationship could be strained if Liz Truss pushes ahead with the plan to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, with Joe Biden proud of his Irish roots and taking a keen interest in the issue.
According to the White House’s account of the call, the two discussed their “shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the importance of reaching a negotiated agreement with the European Union on the Northern Ireland Protocol”.
Ms Truss also accepted an invitation to visit Ukraine from President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Liz Truss to face Keir Starmer in her first PMQs
Liz Truss is all set to start her first full day in power as she faces Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in her first Prime Minister’s Questions today.
Before that, Ms Truss will hold the debut meeting of her new-look cabinet in the morning, as ministers seek to finish an emergency package to ease the cost of living crisis.
New chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has summoned the bosses of major banks to discuss the new economic strategy, with fresh support possibly being announced as soon as tomorrow.
In her first speech as PM, Ms Truss insisted the nation can “ride out the storm” caused by Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.
The prime minister is also expected to continue conducting a brutal cabinet cull of Rishi Sunak supporters and rewarding her allies with the top jobs.
PM branded ‘imbecile’ by sacked minister's wife
Mr Mercer, the Plymouth Moor View MP, had appeared angry at Ms Truss’s decision, saying he was “disappointed” but accepted the prime minister is “entitled to reward her supporters”.
Liz Truss’s pledge to cut taxes ‘won’t help the economy grow’, the head of a policy think tank said.
Dr George Dibb, head of the Centre for Economic Justice at Institute for Public Policy Research, said tax cuts had not delivered on their promise to help the economy inr recent years.
He said: “Liz Truss is right to have bold ambitions to grow the economy, but all the signs are that she’s falling back on the failed policies of tax cuts and deregulation.
“Over a decade of cuts to corporation tax have failed on their own promise to boost investment. Any cuts to income tax right now will likely be offset by the Bank of England raising interest rates even further.
“It’s deeply worrying that the new prime minister didn’t mention the climate, nature or our need to reach net zero. To deliver faster, sustainable growth we don’t need to cut taxes and roll back the state; we need a government that recognises the opportunity of net zero and will work with businesses to achieve it.”
Ms Truss has promised to scrap plans to increase corporation tax on big firms, and to reverse an increase in a payroll tax on workers and employers, designed to raise additional funding for health and social care, with the extra spending coming from general taxation instead.
Northern voters say Liz Truss ‘a disaster waiting to happen'
On the streets of the UK’s most marginal Westminster constituency, the political mood on Tuesday largely reflected the weather: grim, grey and prone to occasional furious downpours (Colin Drury writes).
As Liz Truss was being officially invited to be the country’s next prime minister at Balmoral, anger poured forth from people in Bury North – which voted Conservative by just 105 votes in 2019 – about the growing cost of living crisis.
Tales of trebling electric bills, parents who couldn’t afford school uniforms, extended families having to pool resources, business owners fearing closure and students concerned about diminished futures all came thick and fast here in this Greater Manchester town.
And, pertinently, few people appeared to believe the new PM was the right person to deal with such a monumental emergency.
“I wouldn’t trust her as far I could throw her,” said Jeannette Roberts, a retired care worker sat outside Katsouri’s Deli. “Everything she’s said [this summer] was designed to please the people she was speaking to. Well, that’s not my style. I believe in saying it how it is. And I like leaders who do that, too.”
Biden and Truss vow stronger relationship in first call together
Joe Biden spoke by phone on Tuesday to Liz Truss to congratulate her on becoming Britain’s new prime minister.
Both leaders vowed to strengthen their relationship as they stand together against Russia.
“I look forward to deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close cooperation on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression,” Mr Biden said in a tweet.
The two leaders could meet as soon as the UN General Assembly later this month.
Britain’s statement on the phone call said both leaders “agreed on the importance of protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement” – as the UK plan to override key parts of the post-Brexit trade deal regarding Northern Ireland threatens a rift with Washington.
Liz Truss’s cabinet will ‘unify Tory party’, says press secretary
Liz Truss’s press secretary insisted the new cabinet will “unify the party”, after the new prime minister appointed a string of close allies to top government jobs.
The spokesman said: “The prime minister has appointed a cabinet which represents the depth and breadth of talent in the Conservative Party.
“Containing no fewer than five other candidates from the recent leadership election, this is a cabinet which will unify the party, get our economy growing and deliver for the British people.”
Boris Johnson’s claim to have reformed social care denounced as ‘one final insult’
Boris Johnson’s claim that he has delivered on his manifesto commitment to reform social care has been criticised as a “final insult” by care sector leaders (Holly Bancroft writes).
Speaking outside No 10 Downing Street for the last time on Tuesday morning, Mr Johnson listed his achievements in office. He said his government had succeeded in “delivering Brexit, delivering our manifesto commitments, including by the way, including social care, reforming social care.”
Representatives of care homes, residents and families have challenged Mr Johnson’s claim, with one charity leader saying it was “a final insult from the outgoing prime minister to the millions of people who are being left without the support they need.”
Boris Johnson’s claim to have reformed social care denounced as ‘one final insult’
‘Tell that to the thousands of people struggling,’ says sector leader
Tom Tugendhat makes cabinet
Tom Tugendhat will attend cabinet as security minister in the Home Office, Downing Street has said.
Some had speculated Mr Tugendhat, chair of the Foreign Affairs committee, would make foreign secretary after he proved more popular than expected in the Tory leadership race.
