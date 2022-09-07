✕ Close Liz Truss cabinet reshuffle: Who’s in and who’s out?

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The wife of sacked minister Johnny Mercer has branded new prime minister Liz Truss an “imbecile” amid her brutal cabinet reshuffle.

Felicity Cornelius-Mercer said the cabinet system “stinks” and “treats people appallingly” after her husband was removed as veterans’ affairs minister.

Ms Truss began culling supporters of her leadership rival Rishi Sunak not long after entering office on Tuesday as she began appointing a cabinet of close political allies.

She has also controversially given climate change sceptic Jacob Rees-Mogg responsibility for Britain’s energy policy.

The new prime minister made Suella Braverman home secretary, James Cleverly foreign secretary and Therese Coffey deputy prime minister and health secretary, among several other appointments.

One former special adviser to a minister in Boris Johnson’s cabinet told The Independent he feared the new prime minister was creating a “cabinet of cronies”.

The newly-appointed prime minister is set to face Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in her first Prime Minister’s Questions later today on her first full day in power.