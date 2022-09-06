Liz Truss expected to freeze energy bills at £2,500

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liz Truss is planning to freeze all household energy bills at around £2,500 a year in one of her first acts as Britain’s new prime minister.

The new Tory party leader is expected to set out her “major intervention” to cap Britons’ soaring gas and electricity bills as soon as Thursday, part of a package that could cost up to £90bn.

A government source confirmed that the freeze will see annual gas and electricity bills capped around the £2,500 mark – halting the planned hike to over £3,500 from 1 October.

The £400 universal discount “handout” already committed this autumn is set to be factored in to the freeze, so the energy price cap would effectively remain at its current level of £1,971.

The plan now being worked on by Treasury officials and Ms Truss’ senior team would see the government subsidising the extra cost of rising wholesale gas being bought by UK suppliers.

However, an insider in the Truss camp told The Independent that some of the crucial details have still to be worked out and nothing has been finalised yet.

Energy industry chiefs have said government-backed loans could be offered to suppliers to fund the price freeze, which could then be repaid through an extra levy on household bills once the crisis is over.

But Truss officials are understood to be looking at extra government borrowing and absorbing the huge costs into general taxation, rather than allowing companies to add to bills over time.

Ms Truss is said to be planning to bypass regulator Ofgem and impose the freeze on household energy bills for the next 18 months. Incoming chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has already said support would help people “through this winter and the next”.

Allies of the new PM told The Times – which first reported of the plan to cap prices around £2,500 – said it could cost up to £90m.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner also said it would be “completely unfair” for hard-pressed families to bear the brunt of any freeze at a later date, calling on the new PM to introduce an expanded windfall tax on the oil and gas giants.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey also called for a “genuine freeze” paid for through an expanded windfall tax – expressing his concern that Ms Truss appears to want to “make our children pick up the tab”.

Separately, Ms Truss is said to be preparing a £40bn scheme to cut businesses’ spiralling utility bills. Officials are considering either fixing a unit price that firms will pay, or making sure that suppliers offer a particular unit price reduction, according to Bloomberg.

The scheme for businesses would cost about £40bn if in place for six months, according to the government documents cited by the website. But it is not clear how long Ms Truss wants the government to subsidise wholesale gas costs.

Treasury minister Simon Clarke said Ms Truss’s plan to tackle energy bills will be a “major intervention” to help both businesses and households, but declined to share any details of a possible price freeze.

The senior Truss ally – tipped to be levelling up secretary – told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme it would address the current crisis and the “long-term interest to bill-payers”.

Ms Truss only wanted to extend the current discount for all households from £400 to £1,000 as recently as last week, according to Bloomberg. She is said to have accepted this would not be enough to meet the scale of the crisis after discussions with officials.

Dhara Vyas from Energy UK – the umbrella body for the big energy companies – told MPs on Tuesday that reports of a Truss government loan scheme to cap bills were “sort of in the ballpark” of the deficit tariff scheme proposed by the group last month.

Tina McKenzie, policy chief at Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), said desperate firms would welcome some form of cap from Ms Truss’s government to limit firms’ rising energy bills.

She told MPs on the business and energy select committee that many small business owners’ energy contracts were coming to an end at October. “It’s pretty dire. They cannot afford to pay 400 per cent or 500 per cent increase in bills.”

Ms McKenzie said one pub in Tyne and Wear had seen energy bills shoot up from £32,000 to £135,000. “The question is, are they going to fold or are they going to get help?”