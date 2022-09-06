Liz Truss – live: Johnson arrives in Balmoral to hand Queen resignation as new PM in Aberdeen
Ms Truss to set out top team and announce plans to tackle cost of living crisis
Moment Liz Truss is announced as new Tory leader and next prime minister
Boris Johnson has arrived at Balmoral Castle where he will hand his resignation to the Queen.
The outgoing prime minister was greeted by the Queen’s private secretary, Sir Edward Young, and invited inside, where he will formally resign before Liz Truss is appointed his successor.
Ms Truss has landed in Aberdeen on a separate flight and is also travelling to the Queen’s Scottish residence.
She is expected to spend about 30 minutes with the monarch before heading back to London to give her first statement as prime minister outside 10 Downing Street.
In his farewell speech earlier, Boris Johnson promised to give his Ms Truss his “most fervent support” as she prepares to announce her plan to tackle soaring energy prices.
The outgoing PM, who did not give any apology for the partygate scandal, accused the Tories of “changing the rules halfway through”.
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson’s speech showed he was “completely deluded” about the cost-of-living crisis people are facing over energy bills.
Boris Johnson and Queen to meet in drawing room of private royal residence
Outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson has arrived at Balmoral with wife Carrie Johnson for his final audience with the Queen.
Mr Johnson was greeted by the Queen's private Secretary Sir Edward Young and her Equerry Lieutenant Colonel Tom White, and said "good morning" a number of times to the Queen's aides and a small group of waiting media.
Pages were on hand to open the doors of the chauffeur-driven car which arrived in light rain and stopped at the front door of Balmoral Castle.
The head of state and Mr Johnson will meet in the drawing room of the private royal residence where the former Tory party leader will offer his resignation to the Queen.
Following convention, the politician is expected to leave the Queen's estate via a private route.
Liz Truss lands at Aberdeen airport
A plane carrying Liz Truss to Scotland has landed at Aberdeen International Airport ahead of her meeting with the Queen at Balmoral.
The Dassault Falcon 900LX left RAF Northolt shortly after 9.30am but appeared to have a delayed landing after it was seen circling the airport.
The plane touched down at Aberdeen at 11.02am.
Boris Johnson arrives at Balmoral Castle
Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have arrived at Balmoral Castle, where they were welcomed inside by the Queen’s private secretary, Sir Edward Young.
‘I’m just glad it’s over’, says SNP Westminster leader as Boris Johnson resigns
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said he is "glad that it's over" after Boris Johnson delivered his resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street this morning.
Speaking to PA news agency about the statement, he said: "It's really, I guess, what we've come to expect from him - the lines we get at Prime Minister's Questions - it was old-fashioned Boris boosterism.
"I'm not sure I'm ever going to get that image of Boris on a space hopper out of my mind."
On Mr Johnson's legacy as prime minister, Mr Blackford said: "Look, I'm just glad that it's over because this is a Prime Minister who, I think, has undermined the office he has held.”
Boris Johnson leaves legacy of ‘scandal, sleaze and highest inflation for decades’, says Angela Rayner
Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has claimed Boris Johnson leaves a legacy of "scandal, sleaze and the highest inflation for decades".
Speaking on College Green this morning, she told the PA news agency: "If you heard Boris Johnson's speech this morning, you'd think everything was rosy and great.
"Actually, the legacy is scandal, sleaze, the highest inflation for decades, cost-of-living crisis, people's standard of living going down, we've seen the highest tax burden on the UK and we've seen GP waiting lists going up, we've seen the NHS engulfed in a crisis, we've seen our public services really demoralised.
"He talked about levelling up, but northern rail has been levelled down, we've seen levelling down across the United Kingdom and partying when people quite frankly couldn't see their relatives, and there was no acknowledgement of the scandalous behaviour from Boris Johnson - and of course Liz Truss was part of that Cabinet.
"I thought it was astonishing that he thought it was a good laugh and said: 'bye, I've been a rocket and it's been great', when actually, it's been a damp squib and everyone's poorer as a result of it."
Nadine Dorries asked Boris Johnson for photo in teary final moments
Boris Johnson’s sister Rachel has revealed Nadine Dorries asked the departing PM for a photo in the final minutes before his speech.
“Nadine asked for a photograph, which is all great, but you know, he obliged right up till the end,” she told LBC.
Asked whether there were tears, his sister said: “Well Nadine did say, Nadine Dorries who’s, I think, just resigned as culture secretary, she was saying, ‘Have I got a hanky?’”
“I had these quite teary chats with these MPs who’d won their seats in 2019,” she added. “I think three of them said to me … ‘I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Boris.’”
Nadine Dorries confirms she declined to stay on as culture secretary
Nadine Dorries has confirmed she was asked to stay on as culture secretary by Liz Truss but decided to return to the backbenches.
In her resignation letter to outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson, she said: “I am humbled that your successor has extended her confidence in me by asking me to remain as Secretary of State for DCMS.”
But she said “after much reflection” she had decided to step down, adding: “I have personally assured our soon-to-be prime minister that I will be better-placed to support her from outside of the Cabinet.”
Balmoral: Inside the Queen’s Scottish home and summer retreat
The Queen will meet with outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson and his successor Liz Truss today at Balmoral in a historic first.
The Balmoral Estate, located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, has been a place of sanctuary for the royal family since Queen Victoria’s day where they relax and enjoy country pursuits.
Britons struggling in cost of living crisis urge Truss for help now
Britons struggling to heat their homes and feed their children because of the cost of living crisis have urged new prime minister Liz Truss to act now.
As the forecasts paint an increasingly grim picture, people are reducing the amount they eat, abandoning their studies and closing their businesses as reality takes hold.
These are their stories:
Britons struggling with cost of living say they need help from new government now
Families and business owners implore newly appointed prime minister to act as colder months draw closer
