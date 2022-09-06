✕ Close Moment Liz Truss is announced as new Tory leader and next prime minister

Boris Johnson has arrived at Balmoral Castle where he will hand his resignation to the Queen.

The outgoing prime minister was greeted by the Queen’s private secretary, Sir Edward Young, and invited inside, where he will formally resign before Liz Truss is appointed his successor.

Ms Truss has landed in Aberdeen on a separate flight and is also travelling to the Queen’s Scottish residence.

She is expected to spend about 30 minutes with the monarch before heading back to London to give her first statement as prime minister outside 10 Downing Street.

In his farewell speech earlier, Boris Johnson promised to give his Ms Truss his “most fervent support” as she prepares to announce her plan to tackle soaring energy prices.

The outgoing PM, who did not give any apology for the partygate scandal, accused the Tories of “changing the rules halfway through”.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson’s speech showed he was “completely deluded” about the cost-of-living crisis people are facing over energy bills.