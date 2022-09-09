All the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
Grief-struck nation mourns the Queen who reigned for 70 years
Events around the country, from sporting fixtures to strike action, have been cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Buckingham Palace announced a period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which will be confirmed in due course.
King Charles III, who has left Scotland to travel to London with his wife, the Queen Consort, is due to address the nation on television this evening.
As a mark of respect for the Queen’s death, a host of events across the grief-struck nation have been cancelled. They include:
Sport
Cricket
The second day of the third and deciding cricket test between England and South Africa at the Oval on Friday was suspended as a mark of respect, while matches in the domestic Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy were called off.
Football
The Premier League and EFL on Friday agreed to cancel all games as a show of respect to the monarch.
A statement from the Premier League confirmed: “At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”
The English Football League (EFL) cancelled two games scheduled for Friday, while West Ham United fans sang a rousing rendition of “God Save the Queen” before their Europa Conference League match against Romanian side FCSB on Thursday. A minute’s silence was observed at Europa League games featuring British teams and players wore black armbands.
The Scottish Championship game on Friday between Cove Rangers and Dundee was also postponed by the Scottish Professional Football League.
The Northern Ireland Football League announced that Friday night’s matches between Cliftonville and Glentoran and Larne and Dungannon have been postponed.
Rugby Union
Northampton announced the postponement of their Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Saracens scheduled for Thursday evening.
The Scottish Rugby Union has postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend and the women’s summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday is also off.
Rugby League
The RFL postponed Friday’s Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams, but the first Super League elimination play-off between Catalans Dragons and Leeds will go ahead as it is taking place in Perpignan, France.
Further announcements about the weekend’s fixtures at all levels were set to be made “as soon as possible”, the governing body said.
Cycling
The Tour of Britain called off Friday’s sixth stage before also cancelling the weekend’s remaining stages.
Horseracing
The British Horseracing Authority also suspended all events for two days. Horse racing was the queen’s passion and she was a regular race-goer as well as an owner and breeder of racing stock.
American football
The US-based National Football League observed a moment of silence before the start of the regular-season opening game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills.
Tennis
The US Open tennis championships and motor racing’s Formula One will continue but will observe silences.
Athletics
The Great North Run, the world’s largest half-marathon, is set for Sunday. Organisers cancelled its 5k sister event on Friday, with a decision of the main race due on on Friday.
Arts and culture
Burberry has cancelled its London Fashion Week show but other events in the schedule are still planned to go ahead.
The Mercury Prize was postponed on Thursday night. The event was scheduled to begin an hour after the news of the Queen’s death was announced. Earlier in the day, organisers cancelled the planned red carpet run.
Bafta has cancelled its annual tea party in Los Angeles.
“In light of today’s very sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the annual Bafta Tea Party will no longer be taking place this weekend,” according to a statement.
The BBC cancelled the remaining Last Night Of The Proms events.
The conclusion of the eight-week summer season of daily orchestral classical music concerts, which takes place predominantly in the Royal Albert Hall in central London, was due to conclude on Saturday, September 10.
The Royal Opera House also cancelled its opening night of Mozart’s Don Giovanni on Thursday.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS), which collects data on a range of subjects on life in Britain, announced its publications scheduled for Friday have been postponed until on Monday 12 September.
Strikes
Planned strikes by Britain’s rail and postal workers have been called off, as union bosses paid tribute to the longest-reigning sovereign.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union had been due to walk out on 15 and 17 September in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Royal Mail workers were due to continue a 48-hour walkout on Friday in a dispute over pay and conditions – and had been due to launch another strike on 30 September.
But the head of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said the planned industrial action was now suspended.
Commons
The House of Commons will see a schedule change and is sitting from 12pm to allow MPs to pay tribute to the Queen. The House is likely to sit until 10pm.
