The Premier League and EFL look set to cancel their fixtures this weekend as professional football in England will be postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

As the UK enters a period of national mourning, other sports will also be making a decision as to whether they will postpone their events this weekend and moving forward. Decisions regarding further postponements in the calendar are set to be determined following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office, but it is understood it will be left to individual sports event organisers to decide how to proceed - with postponements not being mandatory.

On Thursday evening, following the announcement from Buckingham Palace, the BMW PGA Championship golf event at Wentworth was immediately suspended and Friday’s play cancelled, while the ECB also called off day two of the England vs South Africa Test match at the Oval, which was scheduled for Friday.

Thursday evening’s Premiership Rugby Cup clash between Northampton Saints and Saracens was called off, while a decision will need to be made on the Gallagher Premiership season that was set to get underway this weekend. Elsewhere, Friday’s horse racing meetings in the UK have been cancelled and cycling’s Tour of Britain has been suspended but the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza will go ahead with a minute’s silence in honour of the Queen.

