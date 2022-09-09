Sport cancelled LIVE: Premier League set to postpone fixtures following death of Queen
The BMW PGA Championship golf at Wentworth and England vs South Africa Test cricket at the Oval have already been cancelled on Friday
The Premier League and EFL look set to cancel their fixtures this weekend as professional football in England will be postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
As the UK enters a period of national mourning, other sports will also be making a decision as to whether they will postpone their events this weekend and moving forward. Decisions regarding further postponements in the calendar are set to be determined following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office, but it is understood it will be left to individual sports event organisers to decide how to proceed - with postponements not being mandatory.
On Thursday evening, following the announcement from Buckingham Palace, the BMW PGA Championship golf event at Wentworth was immediately suspended and Friday’s play cancelled, while the ECB also called off day two of the England vs South Africa Test match at the Oval, which was scheduled for Friday.
Thursday evening’s Premiership Rugby Cup clash between Northampton Saints and Saracens was called off, while a decision will need to be made on the Gallagher Premiership season that was set to get underway this weekend. Elsewhere, Friday’s horse racing meetings in the UK have been cancelled and cycling’s Tour of Britain has been suspended but the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza will go ahead with a minute’s silence in honour of the Queen.
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall in doubt after the Queen’s death
Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall’s middleweight world title fight is in doubt following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.
Organisers of the weekend’s sporting events in Britain are to be left to decide whether to postpone their schedules in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and Shields vs Marshall is among those scheduled events.
Shields and Marshall have been set to headline a fight card at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night (10 September), in one of the biggest women’s boxing matches of all time, but the event’s promoter, Boxxer, has now suggested that the card could be cancelled.
“Out of the deepest respect, Friday’s scheduled official weigh-ins for BOXXER – LEGACY: Shields vs Marshall will now take place behind closed doors and will not be open to the media or to members of the public,” read an official statement.
DCMS communicating with sporting bodies
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport is currently in conversation with sporting bodies around the country about the possibility of cancelling this weekend’s fixtures.
There are concerns over security, policing and, of course, what an ppropriate show of respect would be.
England vs South Africa cancelled
England’s final Test match of the summer began on Thursday against South Africa at the Oval although the match never got underway due to rain delays.
Friday’s play - which would have been day two of the test - along with all scheduled matches in the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place annouced the England and Wales Cricket Board.
There is a possibility of a four-day Test beginning on Saturday, but as England are due to fly to Pakistan on Wednesday for the Twenty20 series that starts in Karachi on September 20th that leaves little room to play with.
It is more likely that Saturday will be seen as day three with the test ending on Monday.
What’s happening with football?
Yesterday’s European matches took place following the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Manchester United’s Europa League fixture vs Real Sociedad went ahead on Thursday evening at Old Trafford and there was a minute’s silence before kick-off with the players wearing black armbands.
West Ham also played FCSB in their scheduled Europa Conference League match, with players wearing armbands and a minute’s silence was held before kick-off.
Arsenal and FC Zurich - who kicked off the first half before the news broke - held a minute’s silence at half-time to respect the Queen’s passing, with players wearing armbands in the second half.
It was decided yesterday that EFL matches scheduled for Friday, Burnley vs Norwich City and Tranmere Rovers vs Stockport County, have been called off with a decision over the rest of the weekend’s games set to be announced at some point today.
There are nine Premier League fixtures scheduled across the weekend, starting with the west London derby between Fulham and Chelsea on Saturday lunchtime but reports suggest the clubs expect those games to be called off.
Given the scheduling of the Qatar World Cup in November, there are few if any free windows in the season in which to rearrange fixtures if the Premier League is cancelled this weekend.
The opening weekend of the Women’s Super League was also set to take place this weekend as well as Football League fixtures across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
‘A truly remarkable woman’: Gary Lineker and Harry Kane lead sporting tributes after Queen’s death
Gary Lineker and Harry Kane led the tributes to the Queen following her death at the age of 96.
Buckingham Palace announced the news on Thursday evening.
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” they said a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Sport, as the rest of the nation, joined the mourning at an unprecedented time.
Play at the ongoing BMW PGA Championship was immediately suspended for the rest of the day after the news broke, with racing at Southwell and Chelmsford going the same way.
In Arsenal’s Europa League game at FC Zurich, both sets of players emerged for the second half and gathered around the centre circle for a minute’s silence.
Lineker tweeted: “Such a terribly sad day. Her Majesty The Queen has died. A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comforting ever present in the lives of most of us. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty.”
“The Queen was an amazing inspiration and will be remembered for her incredible years of service to this country.”
‘A truly remarkable woman’: Sport pays tribute after Queen’s death
Sport joined the nation in mourning after the death of the Queen was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday
Premier League and rest of sport to decide on schedules after Queen’s death
Organisers of the weekend’s sporting events are to be left to decide whether to postpone their schedules in the wake of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.
Decisions on whether to go ahead will be made following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office.
However, it will be left to individual organisations to choose how to proceed and postponements will not be mandatory.
A meeting involving representatives from sports governing bodies and the Government is scheduled for Friday morning.
However, a number of sporting events listed for Friday have already been postponed following the death of Elizabeth II, 96, who was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch after serving as head of state for more than 70 years.
The England and Wales Cricket Board announced play in the men’s third Test between England and South Africa at The Oval would not take place, while the English Football League postponed two matches: Burnley v Norwich in the Championship and Tranmere v Stockport in League Two.
Premier League and rest of sport to decide on schedules after Queen’s death
Does sport still take place now the Queen has died?
Sport cancelled
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as the world of sport makes decisions on cancellations and postponements following the death of Queen Elizaebth II.
