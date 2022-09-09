Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Football Supporters’ Association has expressed regret at the decision of the Premier League, Football Association and other bodies of the sport to cancel fixtures this weekend as a mark of respect.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, meetings were held between the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the relevant sporting organisations to discuss plans for marking the occasion with respectful gestures, with the guidance being that it was up to each sport in turn to decide how to do so.

While most sports such as cricket, rugby and golf have opted to continue playing, football’s governing bodies chose to postpone all fixtures across the major men’s and women’s leagues as well as grassroots games.

The choice has not been a universally popular one, to say the least, with the FSA responding to say that while they acknowledged the game faced a tough decision either way, they were confident fans would in the main have preferred to show respect by attending football matches and paying “special tribute” there.

A statement from the Premier League confirmed: “At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”

The FSA’s response in full read:

“We believe football is at its finest when bringing people together at times of huge national significance – be those moments of joy or moments of mourning.

“Our view, which we shared with the football authorities, is that most supporters would have liked to go to games this weekend and pay their respect to the Queen alongside their fellow fans.

“Not everyone will agree, so there was no perfect decision for the football authorities, but many supporters will feel this was an opportunity missed for football to pay its own special tributes.

“As usual, the Football Supporters’ Association will be collating advice about supporters’ entitlements regarding expenses incurred relating to postponed games this weekend.”

The Independent understands that the midweek round of EFL fixtures in the Championship, League One and League Two are all set to be played as planned, though any potential conflicts with policing or resources which necessitate changes will be looked at on a case-by-case basis.