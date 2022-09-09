Will London Fashion Week go ahead after the Queen’s death?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Queen Elizabeth II has died, aged 96, which means the UK has entered its customary 10 days of mourning following the death of a monarch.

While we know what this means for pubs and school closures, what does it mean for big events that had been planned months in advance?

London had been gearing up to host its biggest Fashion Week in almost three years, with a slew of headlining shows including Burberry, Richard Quinn and JW Anderson.

The event is scheduled to take place from Thursday 15 September to Monday 19 September, but as this falls during the national mourning period, questions have been raised as to whether it will still take place

Will London Fashion Week go ahead?

The British Fashion Council (BFC) confirmed on Thursday evening that London Fashion Week (LFW) will still go ahead as planned, but it will be a pared down event.

In a statement, the BFC said: “London Fashion Week is a business-to-business event, and an important moment for designers to show their collections at a specific moment in the fashion calendar, we recognise the work that goes into this moment.

“Therefore, shows and presentations of collections can continue, but we are asking that designers respect the mood of the nation and period of national mourning by considering the timing of their image release.”

However the BFC has recommended postponing or cancalling “non-essential” events like opening or parties as a show of respect to Her Majesty. It will also pause its own communications channel or dedicate them to the Queen during the 10-day mourning period.

Have any LFW shows been cancelled due to the death of the Queen?

Burberry announced on Thursday evening that its scheduled show would no longer go ahead as a “mark of respect” to the Queen.

It was set to be the British fashion house’ first LFW showing since the pandemic hit in March 2020.

What will happen if the Queen’s funeral falls during LFW?

As is customary, the monarch’s funeral traditionally takes place 10 days after they have died. So in this case, the Queen’s funeral should take place on 18 September, or 19 September as 18 falls on a Sunday.

As both of these days fall during London Fashion Week, the British Fashion Council has said that any shows that fall on the day of the funeral will need to be rescheduled.

The BFC also said that designers with retail stores “may want to consider 24[-hour] immediate closure, black armbands for staff and closure on the day of the funeral”.

How will LFW pay tribute to the Queen?

While it is not yet known how London Fashion Week will mark the Queen’s death, a statement on its site reads: “It was a great honour in 2018 to host Her Majesty at London Fashion Week to launch the QEII Award for British Design, which recognises design excellence and positive impact.

“Her Majesty’s effortless style, charm and sense of fun was evident, and her passion in supporting young creatives will continue to inspire the next generation.”

