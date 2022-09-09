BBC cancels Last Night of the Proms out of ‘respect’ for the Queen
Summer season of classical music concerts was due to conclude this weekend
The BBC has cancelled the Last Night of the Proms following news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
The eight-week season of daily classical music concerts, which takes place mostly in London’s Royal Albert Hall, was due to conclude this weekend (10 September).
A final concert was scheduled with performances from soprano Lise Davisen, cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Dame Harriet Walter, and was to be led by BBC Symphony Orchestra principal guest conductor Dalia Stasevska.
Following the announcement of the Queen’s death on Thursday (8 September), however, the organisation cancelled the final two nights of concerts on Friday (9 September) and Saturday (10 September) out of “respect” for the late royal, who was a Patron of the Royal Albert Hall.
In a tweet, organisers said: “Following the very sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, as a mark of respect we will not be going ahead with Prom 71 on Friday, September 9, or the Last Night of the Proms on Saturday, September 10.”
Queen Elizabeth II last visited The Proms in 2006 to celebrate her 80th birthday.
Since news of the Queen’s death, figures from the entertainment industry, including Daniel Craig, Janet Jackson, and Elton John, have paid tribute.
Follow the latest updates as the world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
