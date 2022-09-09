Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The official Twitter account for Canada’s Drag Race had to hastily delete an unfortunately timed tweet amid news of the Queen’s death.

On Thursday (8 August), Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully in Balmoral at the age of 96.

Earlier in the day, when reports of the Queen’s ill health were circulating in the news, Canada’s Drag Race (the Canadian version of the popular RuPaul’s Drag Race TV franchise) issued a promotional tweet teasing its season finale.

“Happy #CanadasDragRace FINALE DAY,” it read. “The crown is up for grabs... who is going to take it home?”

Alongside the text, the show shared an image of a crown.

The message, which was most likely composed and scheduled long before news of the Queen’s status had broken, was promptly deleted – but not before people managed to screenshot evidence of its existance.

“Possibly an all-time deleted tweet,” wrote Huffington Post’s Philip Lewis, alongside an image of the social media post.

It was not the only unfortunate post to have been made surrounding the Queen’s death.

Cher paid tribute to the Queen with a tweet reflecting on her past meetings with the monarch. At the end, however, she appeared to liken the late royal to a cow.

A multitude of other celebrties have also provided tribute to the Queen, including Daniel Craig, Elton John, Mick Jagger, Sir Mo Farah and Helen Mirren. Craig previously recalled a “very funny” joke the Queen once told at his expense when they met in 2012.

Harry Styles led a crowd at New York’s Madison Square Garden in a round of applause for the monarch’s “70 years of service”.

Follow the latest updates as the world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II