King Charles and Queen consort leave Balmoral to fly back to London
King Charles and the Queen consort have left Balmoral en route to Aberdeen airport where they will fly back to London.
The nation’s new king is expected to meet prime minister Liz Truss once he arrives in the capital and make his first national address as monarch.
His youngest son, Prince Harry, was the first royal to leave the Scottish residence at 8.15am on Friday after family members rushed to be by Queen Elizabeth II’s side following news doctors were concerned for her health.
Buckingham Palace later announced she had died peacefully at Balmoral.
More follows
