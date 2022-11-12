Jump to content

Insulating social housing would save tenants £700m a year on energy bills

Leaky homes ‘major culprit’ in cost of living crisis, says top housing body calling for retrofit scheme

Adam Forrest
Tuesday 08 November 2022 00:01
Comments
Rishi Sunak’s government has been urged to retrofit England’s social housing stock, as a new report found energy-efficiency measures would save tenants £700m a year.

If England’s council and housing association homes were insulated and draft-proofed, energy bills would be cut by 42 per cent and residents would save £567 a year on average, it found.

The National Housing Federation (NHF) research said a major retrofit scheme to fix some of the country’s leakiest homes would benefit the environment and ease the cost of living crisis.

