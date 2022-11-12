Insulating social housing would save tenants £700m a year on energy bills
Leaky homes ‘major culprit’ in cost of living crisis, says top housing body calling for retrofit scheme
Rishi Sunak’s government has been urged to retrofit England’s social housing stock, as a new report found energy-efficiency measures would save tenants £700m a year.
If England’s council and housing association homes were insulated and draft-proofed, energy bills would be cut by 42 per cent and residents would save £567 a year on average, it found.
The National Housing Federation (NHF) research said a major retrofit scheme to fix some of the country’s leakiest homes would benefit the environment and ease the cost of living crisis.
