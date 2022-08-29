Liz Truss has rejected helping everyone with rocketing winter energy bills and is mulling further tax cuts instead if she reaches No 10, her allies say.

The Tory leadership favourite is under intense pressure to end her silence on what support she will provide for the cost of living emergency, but she revealed that options were still on the table.

They include a 5 per cent VAT cut and reversing the decision to freeze income tax thresholds until 2026, which will drag millions more people into paying higher-rate tax.