Liz Truss rejects help for all facing soaring energy bills as she eyes further tax cuts
‘No decisions have been made’ on other options – just 9 days before foreign secretary expected to take power
Liz Truss has rejected helping everyone with rocketing winter energy bills and is mulling further tax cuts instead if she reaches No 10, her allies say.
The Tory leadership favourite is under intense pressure to end her silence on what support she will provide for the cost of living emergency, but she revealed that options were still on the table.
They include a 5 per cent VAT cut and reversing the decision to freeze income tax thresholds until 2026, which will drag millions more people into paying higher-rate tax.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies