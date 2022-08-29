Jump to content
Liz Truss rejects help for all facing soaring energy bills as she eyes further tax cuts

‘No decisions have been made’ on other options – just 9 days before foreign secretary expected to take power

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Sunday 28 August 2022 15:50
Truss claims recession 'not inevitable' despite Bank of England warning

Liz Truss has rejected helping everyone with rocketing winter energy bills and is mulling further tax cuts instead if she reaches No 10, her allies say.

The Tory leadership favourite is under intense pressure to end her silence on what support she will provide for the cost of living emergency, but she revealed that options were still on the table.

They include a 5 per cent VAT cut and reversing the decision to freeze income tax thresholds until 2026, which will drag millions more people into paying higher-rate tax.

