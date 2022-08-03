Britons could be told about neighbours’ energy usage so they can save money on bills
The typical household’s energy bill will be well over £3,000 a year for the next 15 months, analysts have said
Britons could be told if they are using more energy that their neighbours in a bid to help people reduce their household bills, government advisers have suggested.
Households could be sent letters that would let them know how their energy use compares with people in the surrounding area under proposed plans.
According to Lis Costa, of the Behavioural Insights Team, global studies have shown that sending energy usage comparison letters reduces household use by around two percent.
