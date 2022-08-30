Jump to content
Energy bills soaring because of government failure not Ukraine, says ex-Tory adviser

Households ‘paying too much because the government failed to reform the market’, says author of 2017 review

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Monday 29 August 2022 11:32
Boris Johnson says UK will never recognise annexation of Crimea or Ukraine by Russia

Government failure not the war in Ukraine is to blame for rocketing UK energy bills, a former Conservative adviser says.

Dieter Helm, who wrote a 2017 Cost of Energy review, questioned ministers trying to shift responsibility to Russia’s invasion as he attacked the “broken” privatisation model for energy and water.

On a visit to Kyiv last week, Boris Johnson claimed Britons are suffering soaring bills as a price the West must pay for standing up to Moscow’s aggression.

