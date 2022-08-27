Liz Truss failed to meet any water bosses over sewage dumping in two years in environment post
Exclusive: Likely next PM facing fresh questions over responsibility for sewage scandal after light-touch approach
Liz Truss failed to hold any meetings with water bosses over the dumping of raw sewage in two years as environment secretary, despite the practice having been ruled illegal.
The likely next prime minister is facing fresh questions about her responsibility for the sewage scandal after records revealed her only talks were to discuss a bug linked to severe stomach upsets.
Yet, two years before Ms Truss took over the environment post in 2014, the UK was found guilty of breaching EU laws over sewage in waterways and given five years to clean up its act.
