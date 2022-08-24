Liz Truss says no need for ethics adviser because she knows ‘difference between right and wrong’
‘You cannot outsource ethics to an adviser’, says Tory leadership frontrunner
Liz Truss has signalled that she will not appoint an ethics adviser if she replaces Boris Johnson, suggesting it was unnecessary because she knew “the difference between right and wrong”.
The Tory leadership contest favourite repeatedly refused to commit to replacing Lord Geidt, who quit as Mr Johnson’s independent adviser on ethics in June, saying he had been forced into an “odious” position by the prime minister.
“You cannot outsource ethics to an adviser – we need ethics running through the government,” the foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham on Tuesday night.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies