Cost of living - live: Energy bills set to hit £6,000 as UK faces ‘catastrophic winter’

Surging wholesale gas prices to push bills and inflation higher than previously thought, experts warn

Matt Mathers
Tuesday 23 August 2022 09:55
Comments
Tory MP Kevin Hollinrake says energy crisis will lead to more people 'on the streets'

Surging gas prices could send the cost of energy bills to £6,000 next year with inflation expected to peak at 18 per cent, according to two forecasts.

Consultancy firm Auxilione estimated that gas and electricity bills could hit £6,000 for the average household from April.

Analysts at leading investment bank Citigroup, meanwhile, predicted that inflation - driven primarily by soaring energy bills - could hit a staggering 18 per cent early next year.

Energy regulator Ofgem will on Friday make an announcement on the latest price cap rise, which will take effect in October.

Autumn’s expected rise to £3,554 would leave average household bills 80 per cent higher going into the colder months when energy use soars.

EDF managing director Philippe Commaret said that half of UK households could be in fuel poverty in January as a result of rocketing energy prices as he warned of a “dramatic and catastrophic winter”.

‘Catastrophic winter ahead'

Households face a "dramatic and catastrophic winter", a senior energy firm executive has warned ahead of the increase in the price cap on bills.

EDF managing director Philippe Commaret warned that half of UK households could be in fuel poverty in January as a result of rocketing energy prices.

He said: "We face, despite the support that the government has already announced, a dramatic and catastrophic winter for our customers," he told BBC Radio 4's Today.

"In fact, in January half of the UK households might be in fuel poverty. That's the reason why we want to take actions in order to do everything we can do in order to help our customers.

"So, we are announcing today that we are going to launch a campaign in order to reach hundreds of thousands of our customers to provide them further support to help them cut their costs, but also make sure that they are accessing all the available support that is available for them."

Matt Mathers23 August 2022 09:53
Price cap seen to breach £6,000 for first time in grim new forecast

The price that you pay for your gas and electricity is set to soar by more than threefold from an already record level, according to a forecast that will worry millions of families.

Energy prices could spike at as much as £6,000 per year for the average household from next April, experts warned.

Amy Gibbons has the story:

Price cap seen to breach £6,000 for first time in grim new forecast

Bills could rise to £4,800 in January then hit close to £6,100 from April, forecasters have warned.

Matt Mathers23 August 2022 09:51
Inflation set to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices continue to surge

Inflation is set to surge to 18.6 per cent next year – the highest level in almost half a century – as average energy bills hit £5,816, leaving millions of people in “dire straits” according to alarming new forecasts from one of the world’s biggest banks that suggest the UK’s energy crisis will stretch on for years.

Our business correspondent Ben Chapman reports:

Inflation to ‘enter the stratosphere’ and hit 18.6% by January as gas prices surge

Dire new forecast says energy bills will reach £5,816 in April

Matt Mathers23 August 2022 09:50
Good morning

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the cost of living crisis.

We’ll be bringing you updates throughout the day after gloomy forecasts warned that inflation and energy bills could rise higher than previously predicted.

Stay tuned for the latest news.

Matt Mathers23 August 2022 09:49

