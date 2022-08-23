✕ Close Tory MP Kevin Hollinrake says energy crisis will lead to more people 'on the streets'

Surging gas prices could send the cost of energy bills to £6,000 next year with inflation expected to peak at 18 per cent, according to two forecasts.

Consultancy firm Auxilione estimated that gas and electricity bills could hit £6,000 for the average household from April.

Analysts at leading investment bank Citigroup, meanwhile, predicted that inflation - driven primarily by soaring energy bills - could hit a staggering 18 per cent early next year.

Energy regulator Ofgem will on Friday make an announcement on the latest price cap rise, which will take effect in October.

Autumn’s expected rise to £3,554 would leave average household bills 80 per cent higher going into the colder months when energy use soars.

EDF managing director Philippe Commaret said that half of UK households could be in fuel poverty in January as a result of rocketing energy prices as he warned of a “dramatic and catastrophic winter”.