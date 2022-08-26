Fears Britons will disconnect their own gas and electrics over soaring energy bills

Thousands of Britons struggling to pay their energy bills could resort to disconnecting their gas and electricity supplies if further support is not made available to cover the soaring cost of living, a government adviser has warned.

Caroline Flint, chair of the committee on fuel poverty and a former minister, said the energy crisis could become so dire for the worst off that they may avoid cooking food to save on their bills.

It comes as Ofgem confirmed in its latest announcement on Friday that the energy price cap has risen to £3,549 for the typical household - an increase of 80 per cent.