‘Solidarity tax’ of 1% for all earners needed to raise more energy bill support, says think tank

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak must ‘think the unthinkable’ and consider tax rise, says Resolution Foundation

Adam Forrest
Thursday 25 August 2022 15:33
Tory leadership contenders Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have promised tax cuts

Tory leadership contenders Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have promised tax cuts

(Getty)

Tory leadership hopefuls have been urged to reconsider their plans and bring in a “solidarity tax” of 1 per cent on all earners to help pay for extra support with soaring energy bills.

The Resolution Foundation said it was time for Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak – who have promised tax cuts – to “think the unthinkable” and raise tax during the worsening cost of living crisis.

The think tank said a 1 per cent hike in income tax on all rates – with 60 per cent paid by the wealthiest fifth of UK households – would raise £9.5bn a year for more support with gas and electricity bills.

