Tory leadership hopefuls have been urged to reconsider their plans and bring in a “solidarity tax” of 1 per cent on all earners to help pay for extra support with soaring energy bills.

The Resolution Foundation said it was time for Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak – who have promised tax cuts – to “think the unthinkable” and raise tax during the worsening cost of living crisis.

The think tank said a 1 per cent hike in income tax on all rates – with 60 per cent paid by the wealthiest fifth of UK households – would raise £9.5bn a year for more support with gas and electricity bills.