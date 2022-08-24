Jump to content
Boris Johnson in Ukraine to tell Zelensky he ‘can and will win the war’

PM announces £54m military support package on third visit to Kyiv

Adam Forrest
Wednesday 24 August 2022 14:57
Comments
<p>Boris Johnson with president Zelensky on his third trip to Kyiv</p>

Boris Johnson with president Zelensky on his third trip to Kyiv

(@BorisJohnson / Twitter)

Boris Johnson has told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he “will win this war” against Russia as he made another surprise visit to Kyiv to mark the country’s independence day.

The caretaker prime minister announced a new £54m package of UK support for Ukraine to help fend off Russian forces, including unmanned surveillance and missile systems.

Posting a picture of himself with Zelensky, Johnson said: “What happens in Ukraine matters to us all. That is why I am in Kyiv today … I believe Ukraine can and will win this war.”

Johnson received Ukraine’s highest award bestowed on foreign nationals – the Order of Liberty – for the UK’s staunch support since the invasion by Vladimir Putin’s forces in February.

During his third and final visit as PM, Johnson also called on western allies to stay the course in the war – saying the UK would continue to support Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself from a “barbaric and illegal invader”.

No 10 said the £54 million package of 200 state-of-the-art drones and loitering munitions would enable the Ukrainians to better track and target invading Russian troops.

More follows...

