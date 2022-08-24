Boris Johnson in Ukraine to tell Zelensky he ‘can and will win the war’

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boris Johnson has told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he “will win this war” against Russia as he made another surprise visit to Kyiv to mark the country’s independence day.

The caretaker prime minister announced a new £54m package of UK support for Ukraine to help fend off Russian forces, including unmanned surveillance and missile systems.

Posting a picture of himself with Zelensky, Johnson said: “What happens in Ukraine matters to us all. That is why I am in Kyiv today … I believe Ukraine can and will win this war.”

Johnson received Ukraine’s highest award bestowed on foreign nationals – the Order of Liberty – for the UK’s staunch support since the invasion by Vladimir Putin’s forces in February.

During his third and final visit as PM, Johnson also called on western allies to stay the course in the war – saying the UK would continue to support Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself from a “barbaric and illegal invader”.

No 10 said the £54 million package of 200 state-of-the-art drones and loitering munitions would enable the Ukrainians to better track and target invading Russian troops.

