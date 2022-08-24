Ukraine war - live: Kyiv braced for Russian attacks as country marks Independence Day
National holiday coincides with conflict’s sixth-month mark
Ukraine is marking 31 years of independence on Wednesday amid warnings of Russian attacks over the national holiday.
Kyiv broke away from the Soviet Union on this day more than three decades ago, but celebrations this year will be subdued because of the ongoing war with Russia.
Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said it was likely that Moscow would stage “repugnant…provocations” around the festivities, and urged people to respond to air raid sirens quickly.
“We are fighting against the most terrible threat to our statehood and also at a time when we have achieved the greatest level of national unity,” he said on Tuesday night, on the eve of the holiday.
As a safety precaution, the city of Kyiv has banned public celebrations. However, in a show of defiance, burned-out Russian tanks were placed in the centre of the capital.
This year’s Independence Day coincides with the six-month mark of a war which has killed thousands of civilians and forced millions to flee Ukraine.
Support for Ukraine must continue until Putin withdraws his forces, says Johnson
The UK will never recognise Vladimir Putin’s annexation of Crimea “or any other Ukrainian territory”, Boris Johnson has said.
The outgoing British prime minister said London would support Ukraine until Russian troops withdrew from the “entirety” of its territory.
His words came as the UK and Ukraine began talks on a “landmark” digital trade agreement, aimed at providing support for Ukrainian jobs, livelihoods, and families after Russia’s invasion.
Support for Ukraine must continue until Putin withdraws his forces, says Johnson
The Prime Minister said Russia must not be allowed to annex any Ukrainian territory and must pull its troops out of the ‘entirety’ of the country.
Norway and Britain to supply micro drones to Ukraine
Norway and Britain will give Ukraine micro drones to help it fight off Russian troops, the Norwegian Defence Ministry has said.
In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said the cost of the Teledyne Flir Black Hornet drones, which are used to identify targets, is around $9.26 million (£7.84m).
US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits six months
Six months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the US is expected to give Kyiv another $3 billion (£2.5bn) to train and equip Ukrainian forces.
The package, expected to be announced on Wednesday, marks a shift to a longer-term campaign that will likely keep more American military troops in Europe, US officials said.
My colleague Lolita C.Baldor has more details here:
US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits six months
US security assistance shifts to longer-term campaign that will likely keep more American military troops in Europe
Putin’s war ‘strategically harmful’ for Russia, says MoD
Vladimir Putin’s war has proven “costly and strategically harmful”, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.
In a post to mark Ukrainian Independence Day, the MoD wrote that the Kremlin had failed to achieve its military objectives and was struggling to make progress in its Donbas offensive, as its army has been “significantly degraded” by losses.
Russia’s “diplomatic power has been diminished and its long-term economic outlook is bleak”, it added.
Ukraine reborn when Russia invaded, says Zelensky
Ukraine was reborn when Russia invaded it six months ago today, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
In a speech to mark 31 years of Ukrainian independence, he promised his people that their country would reclaim Crimea and other Russian-held territory.
“A new nation appeared in the world on 24 February at 4 in the morning. It was not born, but reborn. A nation that did not cry, scream or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And did not forget,” he said.
Dressed in his trademark combat fatigues, the 44-year-old added: “What for us is the end of the war? We used to say: peace. Now we say: victory.”
Tugendhat woken up by air raid siren in Kyiv
Former Tory leadership contender Tom Tugendhat has disclosed he is in Kyiv as Ukraine marks 31 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union.
“Here in Kyiv we’re in shelters after being woken by the air raid siren,” the foreign affairs select committee chairman tweeted.
He later wrote that Ukraine’s fight for liberty was the fight for everyone’s freedom:
Zelensky warns of ‘repugnant provocations’ from Russia on Ukrainian Independence Day
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia could stage “repugnant...provocations” on Wednesday to mar Ukrainian Independence Day.
Speaking on Tuesday evening, he urged the public to respond to air raid sirens quickly.
“We are fighting against the most terrible threat to our statehood and also at a time when we have achieved the greatest level of national unity,” he said.
The warning comes after he expressed optimism that his country would win the war and restore Ukrainian rule over Crimea, a peninsula Russia annexed in 2014.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Ukraine war, which Vladimir Putin started exactly six months ago.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from Kyiv and elsewhere as Ukraine celebrates Independence Day.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies