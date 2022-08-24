✕ Close Ukrainian Leaders Fear Russian Action Marking 6 Months Of Invasion

Ukraine is marking 31 years of independence on Wednesday amid warnings of Russian attacks over the national holiday.

Kyiv broke away from the Soviet Union on this day more than three decades ago, but celebrations this year will be subdued because of the ongoing war with Russia.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said it was likely that Moscow would stage “repugnant…provocations” around the festivities, and urged people to respond to air raid sirens quickly.

“We are fighting against the most terrible threat to our statehood and also at a time when we have achieved the greatest level of national unity,” he said on Tuesday night, on the eve of the holiday.

As a safety precaution, the city of Kyiv has banned public celebrations. However, in a show of defiance, burned-out Russian tanks were placed in the centre of the capital.

This year’s Independence Day coincides with the six-month mark of a war which has killed thousands of civilians and forced millions to flee Ukraine.