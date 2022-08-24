Jump to content
Zelensky says Ukraine was ‘reborn’ when Russia invaded in emotional Independence Day speech

Wednesday marks six months of war and 31 years of independence for Ukraine

Katy Clifton,Divya Soundararajan
Wednesday 24 August 2022 09:18
Looking for Ukraine's missing people | On The Ground Trailer

Volodymyr Zelensky has told Ukrainians in an emotional speech to mark 31 years of independence that the country was reborn when Russia invaded on 24 February.

In a recorded speech aired on the six-month anniversary of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s president said that the country no longer saw the war ending when there was peace, but when Kyiv was actually victorious.

He said that Ukraine would recapture annexed Crimea and occupied areas in the east.

“A new nation appeared in the world on 24 February at 4 in the morning. It was not born, but reborn. A nation that did not cry, scream or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And did not forget,” he said.

The 44-year-old wartime leader delivered the speech in his trademark combat fatigues in front of Kyiv’s central monument to independence from the Russia-controlled Soviet Union.

“We are holding on for six months. It is difficult for us, but we clenched our fists fighting for our fate,” he added. “Every new day is a new reason not to give up. Because, having gone through so much, we have no right not to reach the end.”

“What for us is the end of the war? We used to say: peace. Now we say: victory.”

He added that Ukraine will not “seek an understanding with terrorists although we understand the Russian language that you came to defend... and killed thousands of people you came to liberate”.

“Johnson, who speaks English, is much more understandable and close to us than murderers, rapists and looters who did it in Russian,” Mr Zelensky added.

“We will not sit down at the negotiating table out of fear, with a gun pointed at our heads. For us, the most terrible iron is not missiles, aircraft and tanks, but shackles. Not trenches, but fetters.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has killed 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers and 5,587 civilians, according to a Ukrainian military chief and statistics from the UN.

File: A boy waves a national flag atop an armoured van at an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles in Kyiv on 21 August

(Reuters)

Mr Zelensky added that Ukraine will recapture its annexed peninsula of Crimea from Russia by any means necessary. Most of the world recognises Crimea, which was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014, as part of Ukraine.

“Donbas is Ukraine. And we will return it, whatever the path may be,” he said in the pre-recorded speech. “Crimea is Ukraine. And we will return it. Whatever the path may be. You don’t want your soldiers to die? Free our lands. You don’t want your mothers to cry? Free our lands. These are our simple and clear terms.”

Kyiv broke away from the Soviet Union on this day more than three decades ago.

However, the streets of central Kyiv were unusually empty for independence day on Wednesday morning following days of dire warnings of the possibility that Russia could launch fresh missile attacks on major cities.

Mr Zelensky had said on Tuesday night that it was likely Moscow would stage “repugnant…provocations” around the festivities, and urged people to respond to air raid sirens quickly.

File photo: Cars pass by destroyed Russian tanks in a recent battle against Ukrainians in the village of Dmytrivka, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, May 23, 2022

(AP)

“We are fighting against the most terrible threat to our statehood and also at a time when we have achieved the greatest level of national unity,” he said on Tuesday night, on the eve of the holiday.

As a safety precaution, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv have banned public celebrations. However, in a show of defiance, burned-out Russian tanks were placed in the centre of the capital.

Ukraine’s military also reiterated warnings about air signals. “Russian occupiers continue to carry out air and missile attacks on civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine. Do not ignore air raid signals,” the General Staff said in a statement on Wednesday.

Russia’s war effort has made little progress in the past few months, especially after Ukraine pushed back its troops from Kyiv in the first few months of the war.

Russia has claimed that this is beacuse it has deliberately slowed down its “special military operation” to avoid civilian casualties in Ukraine.

Additional reporting by agencies

