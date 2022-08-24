How to help and support the people of Ukraine as war reaches six-month point

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Thursday (24 August) marks six months since Russia began its invasion of the country, and is also Ukraine’s Independence Day.

According to the latest figures from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, approximately 6.6 million Ukranians have fled their home country since the violence began.

In response to the attacks, donations poured in from around the world, quickly reaching hundreds of millions of pounds to help families, individuals and organisations impacted by the conflict.

However, with this impact ongoing, charities are concerned about the continuing humanitarian needs as winter approaches.

This includes humanitarian aid, psychological support, medical supplies for paramedics and doctors on the frontlines, and independent reporting.

Mike Adamson, chief executive of the British Red Cross commented: “The conflict in Ukraine has affected millions of people, but sadly six months on people face further hardship.

“For many, damaged accommodation will no longer be habitable as the bitter weather sets in. On top of this, much of the temporary accommodation provided, such as schools, will soon become unavailable.”

Here are some of the ways in which you can show your support.

Where to donate to help Ukraine

Ukrainians have put together a list of credible organisations where foreigners can donate.

These are charities you can donate to in support of the people of Ukraine.

Come Back Alive and Army SOS

A man cycles past flames after a Russian attack in Kharkiv on 25 March, 2022. (AP)

Come Back Alive is a Kyiv-based charity that fundraises for Ukraine’s military, in order to ensure soldiers and volunteers have enough supplies to fight back against Russia.

These supplies include auxiliary equipment, specialised software, drones, personal body protection, and training.

The charity’s website provides instructions on how to donate from abroad , which can be found here.

Army SOS also uses donated funds to help purchase supplies for the Ukrainian military, including ammunition, shields and food. Instructions on how to donate can be found here.

Razom for Ukraine, United Help Ukraine, Sunflower of Peace and Revived Soldiers Ukraine

A resident walks amid rubble in Borodyanka, Ukraine, on 5 April, 2022. (AP)

These organisations, recommended through a crowd-sourced list of fundraisers and charities put together by Ukrainians, are asking for donations to fund medical aid for the people of Ukraine.

This includes buying first aid kits, medical supply packs to help soldiers in the front lines, and medical rehabilitation for those who are injured.

Razom for Ukraine’s emergency response will use donations to purchase and deliver essential goods, translate important documents and sources, share vital information, and put volunteers on the ground.

You can donate to its fundraiser here.

Russia Ukraine War Explainer (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

United Help Ukraine says it is also working with other emergency response organisations to “prepare humanitarian aid to civilians that might be directly affected if Russian forces attack”.

The charity provides a PayPal link for donations on its Facebook page, which can be found here.

Sunflower of Peace is a fundraiser created by Katya Malakhova and aims to prepare first aid medical backpacks for paramedics and doctors.

Each backpack has the potential to save “up to 10 lives”, the fundraiser says, including soldiers, civilians, volunteers and children. You can donate to Sunflower of Peace via its Facebook page here.

Revived Soldiers of Ukraine delivers humanitarian and medical aid to soldiers and their families, as well as to those who are affected by military conflict.

The non-profit’s website provides details on how to donate via PayPal here.

British Red Cross

Russia Ukraine War Refugees (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The British Red Cross has set up an emergency appeal to raise funds for food, medicines and basic medical supplies, shelter and water.

The organisation is also supporting Ukrainians as they arrive in the UK, providing psychosocial support and practical help, such as SIM cards and emergency cash aid.

Adamson said: “In the UK, the cost-of-living crisis and predicted rocketing fuel prices this winter pose a huge risk.

“Making sure there isn’t a cliff edge, where families who have arrived from Ukraine could face homelessness, should be a priority. ”

You can donate to their fundraiser here.

Voices of Children and Save the Children

Russia Ukraine War Frontline Babies (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Voices of Children helps children affected by the war in eastern Ukraine by providing psychological and psychosocial support to children.

Instructions on how to donate to Voices of Children programmes, such as art therapy, mobile psychologists, and individual help for families are available on its website here.

Save the Children has also launched an emergency fund that will go towards distributing essential humanitarian aid to children and their families, delivering winter and hygiene kits, providing cash grants to families and access to education, and giving psychological support to children.

You can donate to the fund here.

Write to your MP

Russia Ukraine War (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Writing to your local MP is a way to lobby the British government to place additional sanctions on the Russian government.

The Ukrainian Institute in London has created a template letter for you to copy and send to your MP [note: you do not have to have a “personal connection” to Ukraine to write]. Personalising your letter always has more of an impact, so channel your feelings into a letter and/or an email. You can also find details of your local MP here.

As per the latest figures, around 100,000 Ukranian refugees have arrived into the UK. However the Refugee Council has warned that “delays, excessive bureaucracy, and some aspects of the visa schemes have not been well thought-out, leaving refugees vulnerable to homelessness or exploitation”.

You can support the Refugee Council’s urgent call to the government to create more safe routes to the UK for refugees and people seeking asylum here.

Support refugees and migrants in Ukraine

(REUTERS)

Scores of African migrants in Ukraine are being blocked from fleeing to safety with those trying to make border crossings being openly denied support and transportation because of their race, according to reports.

Osarumen, a father-of-three, previously told The Independent that he, his family members and other migrants were told to disembark a bus about to cross the border on Saturday and told, “No blacks”. Despite challenging the driver and military officers’ orders, they were ejected from the vehicle.

“In all of my years as an activist, I have never seen anything like this. When I look into the eyes of those who are turning us away, I see bloodshot racism; they want to save themselves and they are losing their humanity in the process.

“This isn’t just happening to black people – even Indians, Arabs and Syrians,” he added, “and that shouldn’t be the case.”

The UN Refugee Agency is accepting donations for work with internally displaced communities and stateless people.

Support LGBTQ+ people in Ukraine

LGBTQ+ people are often more vulnerable and marginalised than their heterosexual counterparts and war is no exception.

Many fear that human rights against the LGBTQIA+ community will occur if Russia takes control of Ukraine. Homophobia is embedded in Russian culture, with a “gay propaganda” law being unanimously passed in 2013 making it illegal to distribute material, such as leaflets, in support of LGBTQ+ people, and in 2021 the country banned same-sex marriage. Homophobia and transphobia is widespread, with conservative and far-right organisations frequently attacking LGBTQ+ groups and events.

OutRight Action International is helping support LGBTQ+ individuals and groups in Ukraine - you can donate to their work here.